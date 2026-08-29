ADC National Chairman, Mark, Mourns Eagle Online Editor-in-Chief, Dotun Oladipo

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

The National Chairman of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Senator David Mark, has expressed deep sorrow over the sudden death of the Editor-in-Chief of Eagle Online, Mr. Dotun Oladipo.

Senator Mark described the death of the veteran journalist as a painful and shocking loss to the Nigerian media industry, noting that Oladipo made significant contributions to the growth of journalism and the strengthening of democratic discourse in Nigeria.

In a condolence message, Mark said the late Oladipo distinguished himself through professionalism, courage and commitment to the principles of responsible journalism, particularly at a time when the media is increasingly challenged to uphold truth, accountability and the public interest.

“The sudden death of Dotun Oladipo is deeply painful and has robbed the Nigerian media of a committed professional whose contributions to journalism and national discourse will not be forgotten.

“He was a journalist who understood the enormous responsibility of the media in a democracy and consistently deployed his profession to inform the public, interrogate issues of national importance and give voice to diverse perspectives.

“His death is not only a loss to his immediate family, friends and colleagues, but also to the wider journalism community and our nation,” he said.

The ADC National Chairman extended his heartfelt condolences to the family of the deceased, the management and staff of Eagle Online, members of the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ), the Nigerian media community and all those who mourn the late journalist.

He urged the bereaved family to find strength in the enduring legacy of their husband, father, colleague and friend, and in the knowledge that he lived a life that positively impacted his profession and society.

He prayed to God Almighty to grant the family the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss and to grant the soul of Oladipo eternal rest.

WAKE UP! Art Exhibition Returns for Second Act

The contemporary art and photography exhibition “Wake Up!” is back again for a second edition.

Curated by Awele Onwordi, Wake Up! 2 exhibition pays homage to the Nigerian youth and burgeoning street culture which many of its contributing artists reference in their works.

Titled ‘Young, Wild, Free’, the exhibition celebrates the creativity, resilience, freedom and cultural influence found in Nigerian youth. Taking aim at societal issues and economic concerns, the exhibit reflects the youth and their refusal to compromise or bow despite all the challenges stacked against them while charting youth culture through art, music, fashion, skateboarding, photography and community.

The exhibition which will take place at the Angel and Muse Gallery at 25 Sumbo Jibowu Street off Ribadu Road off Awolowo Road in Ikoyi, will open from September 5 to 11.

This second edition which focuses on celebrating, nurturing and exploring artistic practices rooted in youth and street culture will feature works from Dencity and Superglider House. Exhibiting artists include Ajilore Kehinde – their work is deeply influenced by Nigerian street culture and works of other artists like Slawn, Peters Ejiro, etc, Chuka Onwordi – graphic designer who embodies themes of death, melancholy and beauty in his works, ZIDYEP – Abuja-based creative whose works move between digital and physical spaces through art, graphic design and air brushing , Franklyn Okoye – graphic designer and artist whose works explore themes of identity and hyper-reality, Awele Onwordi – founder & curator of WAKE UP and multidisciplinary artist whose practice spans character art, creative logo design, album covers and more , Oluchi Kogolo – digital illustrator whose work explores street culture, personality and storytelling through a raw and playful visual style and Kozetuo Apeji – multidisciplinary artists who work explores experimental approaches to problem solving through both digital and traditional art forms.

Commenting on the exhibition in her curatorial statement, Awele noted that “despite economic instability, limited opportunities and socio-political challenges, Nigerian youth continue to shape culture through music, fashion, art, skateboarding, raves, photography and community.”

Continuing and harping on the raison d’etre of the exhibition she said, “Young, Wild and Free exists to celebrate Nigerian youth while also creating a platform that supports and amplifies them.”