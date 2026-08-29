KEFFESO HCDT Reports Governance Gains, 78% Project Execution in 2025

Olusegun Samuel in Yenagoa

The KEFFESO Host Communities Development Trust (HCDT) said it recorded significant progress in governance, financial oversight, infrastructure delivery and community development in 2025, with its project portfolio achieving 78 per cent execution.

KEFFESO which represents Koluama, Ezetu, Foropa, Fish Town, Ekeni, Sangana and Opu-Okumbiri/Okumbiribeleu/Oginibiri is the HCDT of the NNPC Limited/FIRST Exploration & Petroleum Development Company (FIRST E&P) Joint Venture, operator of PML 53 and OML 54.

Presenting the Board of Trustees’ report at the 2025 Annual General Meeting (AGM) in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State, the Board Secretary, Dr. Matthew Sele-Epri, said the Board strengthened oversight through regular meetings, committee reviews and monitoring of the approved workplan and budget.

He said, “The Board provided strategic direction and exercised oversight through its meetings, committees and engagements with the Trust’s statutory and operational structures.”

He said the Trust also strengthened the oversight roles of its Programs Oversight, Monitoring and Evaluation Committee; Advocacy, Communications, Partnership and Stakeholder Management Committee; and Finance, Accounts Audit and Risk Management Committee.

According to him, progress was recorded in procurement, recruitment, grievance management, stakeholder engagement, project delivery, HSE standards, ethics, budgeting and financial management.

“Forvis Mazars was appointed external auditor, while the Trust completed its registration with the Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria. Vetiva Capital and FBNQuest were also appointed to manage approved naira and dollar reserve investments.

Sele-Epri said the Board was satisfied that management operated substantially within its mandate, workplan and budget, while noting the need for improved information flow, performance appraisal, early risk escalation, reporting, timely delivery, prudent resource use, community participation and sustainability.

Chairman of the Board of Trustees, HRH Moses Theophilus, said 2025 was marked by institutional consolidation and measurable progress across the 11 KEFFESO host communities.

He disclosed that the Trust supported 258 education, health and water-service personnel, profiled 229 persons living with disabilities, and enabled 40 young people to access opportunities under the Federal Government’s technical and vocational education initiative.

It also facilitated scholarship, employment and contractor-registration opportunities through industry relationships.

“Stewardship requires us to manage the Trust’s resources prudently, make decisions transparently and remain answerable to the communities whose aspirations we represent,” Theophilus said.

On infrastructure, he said all four legacy concrete-road projects inherited from the GMoU framework had been completed, while five solar-powered industrial boreholes were delivered and water facilities in four communities maintained.

Also the 2025 projects are currently on-going across the 11 communities and the permanent site of the KHCDT. Overall project execution stood at 78 per cent.

The chairman also highlighted FIRST Exploration & Petroleum Development Company Limited 2025 medical outreach, which reached 3,871 beneficiaries and distributed 916 pairs of eyeglasses, as well as the K-yan digital education initiative implemented with the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board

However, Theophilus acknowledged delays in procurement, contractor performance and HSE compliance.

“Transparency demands that we speak honestly about the gaps. Procurement timelines were longer than anticipated; contractor performance and HSE compliance require firmer oversight; information flow across our organs must improve; and community expectations must be managed through earlier and more consistent engagement,” he said.

He said the Trust would strengthen monitoring, clarify institutional roles, improve contractor accountability, digitize processes and develop sustainability plans.

“Our measure of success must go beyond the number of projects commissioned. We must ask whether our investments remain functional, whether they improve lives, whether communities take ownership and whether the benefits can be sustained for future generations,” Theophilus said.

He thanked FIRST E&P, NNPCL Exploration & Production Limited, the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission, community leaders, women, youths, persons with disabilities, development partners and other stakeholders for their support.

In his remark, the Managing Director and CEO, First E&P, Ademola Adeyemi-Bero, said the AGM provides an important opportunity not only to review performance and reflect on on progress but also to reaffirm the principles that will continue to guide the trust growth and impact in the communities.