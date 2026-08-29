  • Saturday, 29th August, 2026

NSITF MD Mourns NLC Scribe, Ugboaja 

Nigeria | 3 seconds ago

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja 

The Managing Director/Chief Executive of the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF), Mr. Oluwaseun Faleye, has expressed profound sadness over the death of the General Secretary of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC), Comrade Emmanuel Ugboaja.

Faleye described Ugboaja’s passing as a huge loss to the labour movement, saying he stood firm for the rights and dignity of labour.

The NSITF boss, in a condolence message yesterday in Abuja, said Ugboaja was a committed labour leader, an articulate advocate for Nigerian workers, and a patriot who served with dignity and passion.

“As the General Secretary of the NLC, Comrade Emmanuel Ugboaja stood firm for the rights and dignity of labour. He was a bridge-builder, a voice of reason, and a dependable partner in the pursuit of protection for all workers.

“A brilliant lawyer and an astute administrator, his contributions to the advancement of workers’ welfare and social justice will be greatly missed,” the MD stated. 

While celebrating Ugboaja’s life of service, courage, and unwavering commitment to the Nigerian worker, the NSITF MD said his legacy of advocacy and integrity will endure. 

“On behalf of the Board, Management and Staff of NSITF, we commiserate with the NLC President, Comrade Joe Ajaero and his team, the family he has left behind, and the entire labour movement.  

“May the Almighty grant his soul eternal rest, and grant the family the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss,” Falaye added.

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