NMA Raises Alarm Over Doctors’ Exodus, Insecurity, Demands Urgent Action

Ayodeji Ake

The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) has raised the alarm over the worsening conditions confronting healthcare workers in Nigeria, warning that poor remuneration, insecurity and difficult working conditions are accelerating the migration of medical professionals from the country.

The association made the call at a press conference following its National Executive Council (NEC) meeting held in Abuja, yesterday.

The NEC, the highest policy-making organ of the association, brought together representatives of medical doctors from the 36 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory to deliberate on critical issues affecting healthcare delivery and the welfare of medical professionals.

At the meeting, the NMA acknowledged ongoing government investments in healthcare infrastructure but stressed that physical infrastructure alone could not guarantee quality healthcare without adequate investment in the workforce.

The association said, “Infrastructure alone cannot guarantee an effective health system without a motivated, adequately protected and properly remunerated health workforce.”

It urged the Federal Government to urgently address outstanding welfare issues affecting doctors and other health workers, warning that failure to do so would further worsen the country’s brain drain crisis.

According to the NMA, prolonged delays in concluding and implementing the outstanding Collective Bargaining Agreement have contributed to dissatisfaction among health workers and encouraged more professionals to seek opportunities abroad.

The association therefore called on the Federal Government to conclude, approve, sign and implement the agreement early enough for its financial implications to be captured in the 2027 budget.

“Meaningful engagement with health workers is essential to industrial harmony and the retention of skilled professionals in the Nigerian health system,” the association said.

The doctors also demanded tax relief for healthcare professionals working in both public and private hospitals.

The association argued that medical practitioners work under demanding and sometimes hazardous conditions, including long hours, emergency response and service in underserved communities.

It called for appropriate tax waivers, rebates and other relief measures, particularly for doctors in private hospitals who it said were facing multiple taxation and high electricity costs.

The NMA warned that the burden of such costs could eventually be transferred to patients.

On the growing problem of drug and substance abuse among young Nigerians, the association described the situation as a major public health concern requiring urgent government intervention.

It called for the government to declare youth drug and substance abuse a national public health priority and expand mental health and addiction treatment services across primary, secondary and tertiary healthcare levels.

“We consider this a growing public health emergency requiring a coordinated national response,” NMA said.

It also called for stronger collaboration among government ministries and agencies responsible for health, education, youth development, security and social welfare to tackle the menace.

The association further raised concerns over the country’s poor road infrastructure, linking bad roads directly to poor healthcare outcomes.

According to the NMA, bad roads delay patients from accessing emergency treatment, impede referrals, disrupt the transportation of medicines and medical supplies, and make it difficult for healthcare workers to reach remote communities.

It therefore urged governments at all levels to prioritise the rehabilitation, construction and maintenance of roads leading to healthcare facilities.

NMA said, “We urge Government to recognise road infrastructure as an essential component of healthcare delivery and a critical determinant of health outcomes.”

On the retirement age of clinical health workers, the association renewed its demand for the implementation of a 65-year retirement age, describing it as an important measure for retaining experienced professionals amid Nigeria’s shortage of skilled healthcare workers.

In one of the strongest aspects of its statement, the NMA expressed grave concern over the worsening insecurity confronting healthcare workers across the country.

The association disclosed that a medical practitioner from Niger State had reportedly remained in captivity for approximately four months.

It described the continued captivity of the doctor as unacceptable and appealed to the Federal Government and security agencies to intensify efforts to secure his release.

“Healthcare workers are essential to the survival and wellbeing of our communities. They should not have to choose between serving their patients and protecting their own lives,” the association argued.

It further called for stronger security around hospitals and healthcare workers in vulnerable communities.

The association also demanded universal applicability of salaries, wages and income to doctors irrespective of where they work, including federal, state, university and local government institutions.

The NMA urged the government to strengthen measures to retain and motivate medical professionals in Nigeria, warning that the country could not build a sustainable health system while losing some of its most experienced professionals to other countries.

It said: “A hospital building without doctors, nurses, pharmacists, laboratory scientists and other skilled professionals cannot provide the quality-of-care Nigerians deserve.”

The association maintained that its demands were not aimed at confrontation with government but were part of its commitment to constructive engagement and improving Nigeria’s healthcare system.

Concluding its statement, the NMA said, “We cannot build a healthy nation on unsafe roads. We cannot retain healthcare professionals in an environment where their lives are threatened. We cannot effectively address brain drain without improving the welfare and working conditions of health workers.”

The association called for stronger collaboration between government, healthcare professionals, development partners, civil society organisations and Nigerians to address the challenges confronting the health sector.

It reaffirmed its commitment to advocating for the welfare of doctors while protecting the health and wellbeing of Nigerians.