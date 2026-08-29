How Remi Tinubu’s Ogun Visit Put the State’s Governance Gains in Sharp Focus

By Kayode Akinmade

Government is ultimately judged not by the number of projects it announces or commissions, but by how effectively those projects improve the lives of the people. At its most fundamental level, governance must respond to the basic needs that sustain human life and dignity — food, shelter, healthcare, education and security.

That was the significance of Senator Oluremi Tinubu’s visit to Ogun State on Tuesday, August 18, 2026. Far from being another ceremonial political engagement, the visit provided an opportunity to see, in tangible terms, how investments in basic needs are being translated into projects and interventions designed to touch lives.

Within the space of a day, the First Lady commissioned the President Muhammadu Buhari Estate and the Gateway Medical Centre of Excellence, while also witnessing the South-West zonal launch of the National Community Food Bank Programme. She later engaged traditional rulers, community leaders and other stakeholders at the June 12 Cultural Centre in Abeokuta.

Taken together, the three interventions tell a compelling story: shelter for families, healthcare for citizens and food support for the most vulnerable.

Governor Dapo Abiodun’s remarks at the events provided the thread connecting them. Development, he noted, loses much of its meaning when economic growth is not accompanied by improvements in the basic conditions of life.

“The hospitals become useful when they save lives; the houses fulfil their purpose when they shelter families,” he said.

That philosophy perhaps best captures what the First Lady’s visit brought into focus: governance is ultimately about the people behind the statistics, the buildings and the ceremonies.

A Housing Project Rescued and Transformed

The story of the President Muhammadu Buhari Estate is particularly instructive because it is not simply a story of a new housing project. It is a story of an inherited project that could easily have become another abandoned government investment.

When the Abiodun administration inherited the project, it was largely undeveloped. Infrastructure had been awarded, while only a single show building had been completed. There were also unresolved contractual and legal issues involving the original contractor.

Rather than allow the project to deteriorate further, the administration intervened, resolved the dispute and restructured the development through a Public-Private Partnership arrangement.

Under the model, government provided the land and infrastructure framework, while private developers took responsibility for the construction and marketing of the housing units.

The result is now visible along the Abeokuta-Sagamu corridor: 108 units of four-bedroom detached and semi-detached duplexes, supported by tarred roads, street lighting, water supply, power, security and recreational facilities.

The significance goes beyond the number of houses delivered. It demonstrates that government can rescue stalled projects, resolve inherited challenges and deploy alternative financing models to bring them to completion.

It is also important that access to the estate has been presented as open to qualified residents rather than restricted to political associates.

The Commissioner for Housing, Jagunmolu Akande Omoniyi, made this clear in a response on X on Monday, August 24, when a resident questioned whether the houses would be allocated to party loyalists.

“Ownership is open to all who desires to live and work in Ogun State and meets affordability criteria as set!” he stated.

For the 108 households that will ultimately occupy the estate, the project represents more than bricks and mortar. It represents security, dignity and a place to call home.

Bringing Quality Healthcare Closer to the People

If housing provides shelter, healthcare protects life.

For years, Nigerians have had to travel considerable distances — and in some cases outside the country — to access specialised medical treatment. The challenge has often not been the absence of medical professionals alone, but the shortage of adequately equipped facilities capable of providing advanced care.

The Gateway Medical Centre of Excellence is designed to address part of that challenge.

The 250-bed facility in Abeokuta is equipped with modern medical infrastructure and is intended to strengthen Ogun’s capacity to provide specialised healthcare while reducing the need for residents to seek treatment outside the state.

For the Abiodun administration, the objective is not simply to construct another hospital, but to build a healthcare institution capable of improving outcomes and making quality treatment more accessible.

“For us, healthcare infrastructure only fulfils its purpose when it saves lives and improves the wellbeing of the people,” Governor Abiodun said.

He added that the facility was part of the administration’s broader commitment under its Building Our Future Together agenda to develop projects and institutions that improve the quality of life of residents and position Ogun as a destination for excellent and accessible healthcare.

The real test, therefore, will not be the magnificence of the facility but what happens inside it — the lives saved, illnesses treated, mothers safely delivered of their babies and families spared the burden and uncertainty of travelling elsewhere for care.

That is where the true dividend of the investment will ultimately be measured.

Tackling Hunger Where It Hurts Most

Food is even more fundamental.

While shelter protects people from the elements and healthcare protects them from disease, adequate nutrition is essential to survival and healthy development.

It was against this background that the South-West zonal launch of the National Community Food Bank Programme in Ogun State assumed particular significance.

Three food banks were simultaneously launched in Sagamu, Yewa North and Abeokuta South, with a focus on vulnerable groups, including children under six, pregnant women and lactating mothers.

The programme is deliberately linked to Primary Healthcare Centres, allowing vulnerable households to be identified more effectively and ensuring that food support reaches those who need it most.

Governor Abiodun described the approach as a significant step in tackling food insecurity and malnutrition.

The First Lady, while addressing the gathering, also encouraged other South-West governors to adopt and replicate the initiative in partnership with the National Primary Health Care Development Agency.

The Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Abubakar Kyari, underscored another important dimension of the programme: the need to connect food assistance with agricultural production and structured procurement.

That approach has the potential to make the intervention more sustainable — moving beyond emergency food distribution towards a system that strengthens local agriculture while supporting vulnerable households.

For a hungry family, however, the policy debate is secondary to the immediate reality. Food on the table means a child can eat, a pregnant woman can receive adequate nutrition and a vulnerable household can withstand the pressures of rising living costs.

Beyond Projects: Making Democracy Deliver

The First Lady’s engagement at the June 12 Cultural Centre provided a different but equally important dimension to the visit.

Her interaction with traditional rulers, community leaders and other stakeholders focused attention on the role of grassroots leadership in ensuring that the benefits of government programmes actually reach the people.

That engagement reinforced a crucial point: commissioning a project is only the beginning.

A hospital must be properly managed. A housing estate must remain functional. Food interventions must reach their intended beneficiaries. Roads and other infrastructure must be maintained. And citizens must be able to hold institutions accountable for delivering on their responsibilities.

This is where community leadership, traditional institutions and other stakeholders become important partners in governance.

The Bigger Picture

Seen together, the events of August 18 offered more than a succession of ceremonies.

They provided a snapshot of an administration attempting to translate its development philosophy into interventions around some of the most basic needs of citizens.

A stalled housing project was rescued and transformed into 108 homes. A major medical facility was completed to expand access to specialised healthcare. A food bank programme was introduced to support vulnerable families, particularly mothers and young children.

These are different interventions, but they converge around one objective: improving the quality of life.

And that is perhaps the most important perspective to take from Senator Oluremi Tinubu’s visit to Ogun State.

The spotlight was not merely on the First Lady or on the ceremonies themselves. It was on what the projects represent — a state seeking to turn public investment into tangible outcomes and to measure development increasingly in terms of its impact on ordinary people.

In the final analysis, the success of governance is not written on commissioning plaques. It is seen in the family that moves into a decent home, the patient who receives treatment close to home and the child who goes to bed having eaten.

That is where the real dividends of governance are found — and that was what the First Lady’s visit brought sharply into focus.

*Hon Akinmade writes from Abeokuta