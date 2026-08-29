ASUU Declares Indefinite Strike at Ondo Medical University

Fidelis David in Akure

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), University of Medical Sciences, Ondo (UNIMED), has declared a total, comprehensive and indefinite strike, accusing the Ondo State Government and the university administration of failing to implement the 2025 Federal Government-ASUU agreement and pay accrued arrears dating back to January 1, 2026.

THISDAY gathered yesterday that the decision was taken at an emergency congress meeting of ASUU-UNIMED on Thursday, August 27, following the expiration of a 14-day ultimatum issued to the university authorities and the state government to address the outstanding issues.

In a statement signed by the branch Chairperson, Comrade Abraham Oladebeye, and Secretary, Comrade Adeniran O. Akinola, the union said the ultimatum expired without the implementation of the agreement at the university.

“Congress frowned at the outright failure of Ondo State Government to implement the 2025 FGN-ASUU Agreement and the accrued arrears from 1st January, 2026 in the University of Medical Sciences, Ondo, despite the 14-day ultimatum issued by the Union,” the statement said.

Consequently, the union directed all its members to withdraw from all statutory academic functions and services with immediate effect, beginning from 11:25a.m. on Thursday.

The strike, according to ASUU, would affect lectures and classes, continuous assessments and examinations, seminars at undergraduate, conversion and postgraduate levels, as well as departmental, faculty, committee and Senate meetings.

Also suspended are students’ research project supervision, industrial training (IT) supervision and fieldwork, as the union vowed that the action would remain in force until its demands are fully met.

“Congress resolved that this total, comprehensive and indefinite strike would persist and subsist, pending the full implementation of the Agreement with the accrued arrears from 1st January, 2026 in the University, and subsequent directive from NEC,” ASUU-UNIMED stated.

The union further directed its Branch Executive Council (BEC) to engage the public and the media through press conferences, interviews and other platforms to explain its grievances over the non-implementation of the agreement.

It also mandated the BEC to activate the Branch Strike Coordinating Committee to monitor compliance with the strike directive by all academic staff.

The development is expected to disrupt academic activities at the state-owned medical university, coming at a time when universities across the country remain under pressure over the implementation of agreements reached between the Federal Government and ASUU.