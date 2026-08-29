Katsina Proposes N828.64bn for 2027

Francis Sardauna in Katsina

The Katsina State Government has proposed a total budget of N828.64 billion for the 2027 fiscal year, with 77 per cent earmarked for capital expenditure and 23 per cent for recurrent spending.

The proposal, tagged: ‘Building Your Future Agenda IV’, was approved by the State Executive Council at its 14th Regular Meeting for 2026, held at the Government House, Katsina and chaired by Governor Dikko Umaru Radda.

Briefing journalists after the meeting, the Commissioner for Budget and Economic Planning, Alhaji Malik Anas, put the total proposed budget at N828,638,844,091.48, representing a decrease of N69.23 billion from the 2026 approved budget.

He said the proposal would be financed through N95.77 billion in internally generated revenue, N234.30 billion in capital receipts and N487.81 billion from other expected receipts, while an opening balance of about N10.7 billion is projected for the year.

According to Anas, the sectoral allocation places 38.33 per cent of the budget under the Social Sector, 35.59 per cent under the Economic Sector, 23.97 per cent under Administration, and 1.11 per cent under Law and Justice.

He said key priority areas include Education, which receives 13.41 per cent; Works, Housing and Transport, 11.22 per cent; Agriculture and Livestock Development, 10.33 per cent; Health, 8.41 per cent; and Rural Development, 7.92 per cent.

He explained that the full details of the proposed budget would be made public when Governor Radda formally presents it to the Katsina State House of Assembly.

He noted that the 2027 budget proposal would be transmitted to the State House of Assembly for scrutiny in accordance with Section 121 of the 1999 Constitution, as amended.