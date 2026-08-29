Ekeh: 57% of Technology Products Procured by Nigerian Government, Corporates Refurbished

Emma Okonji

The Chairman of Zinox Group, Leo Stan Ekeh, has revealed that about 57 per cent of technology products procured by government Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) and corporate organisations in Nigeria are refurbished products presented as brand new.

According to him, such practice has continued for a long time, yet unchecked because of a failure to respect the genuine local partnership structures established by foreign Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) in Nigeria, insisting that the practice is fraudulent.

He therefore called for appropriate sanctions against firms found culpable, adding that the revelation is coming at a time when Nigeria is seeking to build a more competitive, digitally driven economy.

Ekeh gave the startling revelation at the 66th Annual General Conference of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) in Port Harcourt, during a session with the theme: ‘E-Commerce and Procurement: Transforming Public Contracting through Digital Systems, Transparency and Local Capacity Development’, held under the conference theme: ‘Beyond Limits’.

Ekeh’s perspective is shaped by more than four decades of partnering with leading

global technology OEMs, including HP, IBM, Dell, Cisco and Microsoft, while building indigenous technology capacity in Nigeria and across Africa.

His concern centred on Nigeria’s longstanding preference for foreign technology

products, even as many Nigerians send their children to some of the world’s best

educational institutions.

According to him, in the pursuit of foreign brands, organisations end up

purchasing refurbished equipment presented as new, while indigenous technology

companies with the capacity to provide quality solutions receive limited consideration.

“The issue, therefore, goes beyond brand preference. It raises important questions about procurement verification, transparency and value for money. For government, where technology procurement supports critical public infrastructure and services, ensuring that products are authentic and fit for purpose is particularly important,” Ekeh said.

He consequently advocated stronger implementation of the Nigeria First Policy, with government Ministries, Departments and Agencies giving world-class indigenous businesses and locally developed and certified solutions greater consideration while maintaining appropriate standards for quality and global competitiveness.

He also emphasised the importance of digital systems in improving procurement.

According to him, this is critical to Nigeria’s future, as no nation can claim to be truly independent without technological independence.

The conversation also highlighted the changing role of lawyers.

“As procurement becomes increasingly digital, legal practitioners must understand the technological, regulatory and compliance dimensions of public contracting while helping organisations manage procurement risks and disputes” Ekeh said, while stressing the growing importance of digital competence among lawyers in navigating an increasingly technology-driven economy.

Other speakers at the session included: Director General of the Bureau of Public Procurement, Dr. Adebowale Adedokun, who was the lead speaker; DG/CEO of NITDA, Kashifu Inuwa Abdullahi; Director General of the Lagos State Public Procurement Agency, Fatai Idowu Onafowote; Director General of the Kaduna State Public Procurement Authority, Sanusi Aminu Yero; and Andrew Osemedua Odom (SAN), while Dr. Faith Amarachi Okpara coordinated the session.

Speakers at the conference advocated for a stronger procurement culture built around authenticity, transparency, innovation and value that can protect public resources while creating room for Nigerian technology companies to grow, compete and contribute more meaningfully to the nation’s digital future.