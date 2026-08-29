Barau Seeks APC Unity in Kano, Backs Tinubu, Abba for 2027

.Says political differences must not undermine development

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

The Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Jibrin Barau, has urged members and supporters of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kano North Senatorial District to close ranks and work together ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Barau, who specifically called for strong support for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Kano State Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf and other APC candidates, said political differences must not be allowed to undermine the development of the senatorial district.

He made the appeal when he received two delegations from Dambatta Local Government Area of Kano North at his office in the National Assembly, Abuja.

The first delegation, led by a former three-term member of the Kano State House of Assembly and former APC primary aspirant for the Dambatta/Makoda Federal Constituency, Hon. Hafiz Sani Maidaji, comprised representatives from all 21 wards in the local government.

In a statement issued yesterday by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ismail Mudashir, Barau commended Maidaji for what he described as political maturity after accepting the outcome of the APC primary election.

Maidaji had initially challenged the outcome of the primary in court but later withdrew the case following an appeal by Barau and recommitted himself to working within the party.

Barau described the decision as a demonstration of the unity and maturity required to strengthen the APC ahead of the 2027 elections.

He said, “The decision by Hon. Hafiz Sani Maidaji to withdraw the case and continue to work with the party is a testament to the maturity and unity we must uphold.

“His choice strengthens our collective efforts in Dambatta/Makoda and reaffirms our shared commitment to progress,” he said.

The Deputy Senate President said the APC could only consolidate its political gains in Kano North if members put aside personal differences and remained committed to the collective interest of the district.

The second delegation, led by Barau’s Senior Legislative Aide in Dambatta, Alhaji Abdullahi Dan Bayero, visited the Deputy Senate President to appreciate him for various projects, empowerment programmes and other interventions being implemented across Kano North.

Barau assured the people of Dambatta and the entire senatorial district that he would sustain his development initiatives, particularly in empowerment, education, agriculture and infrastructure.

“Our objective is to ensure that every household in Kano North has something meaningful to do and that our people become economically independent,” he said.

The lawmaker, who also serves as the First Deputy Speaker of the ECOWAS Parliament, said his empowerment initiatives had continued to target vulnerable residents and small-scale entrepreneurs across the senatorial district.

According to him, the programmes include the provision of N100,000 monthly start-up capital to 1,300 petty traders, artisans and other beneficiaries.

He added that constituents had also benefited from the distribution of fertilisers, water pumps, grinding machines, sewing machines, motorcycles, refrigerators and other support items.

Barau said the interventions were designed to improve household incomes, create opportunities for economic independence and strengthen the livelihoods of constituents.

He, however, stressed that the sustainability of development programmes depended on political stability and unity among the people.

The Deputy Senate President therefore urged the people of Kano North to maintain unity and collective responsibility, insisting that political disagreements should not be allowed to derail development.

“I therefore appeal to all of us to remain united. Let us continue to support President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf, myself as your Senator, and all candidates of the APC contesting the 2027 elections,” he said.

“With unity, loyalty, and collective commitment, we can achieve a more prosperous Kano North and a stronger Nigeria.”