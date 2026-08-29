Ahead of Opposition Summit, Duke Harps on Unity, Says Tinubu Not an Average Politician

Chuks Okocha and Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

Ahead of Monday’s opposition summit convened by the G100 in Abuja, presidential candidate of the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP), Donald Duke, has called for unity among opposition parties, warning that they may struggle to defeat President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 general elections if they remain divided.

Duke, a former governor of Cross River State, described Tinubu as a formidable political opponent who should not be underestimated, stressing that the advantage of incumbency gives the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) significant leverage over its opponents.

His call came as opposition parties continued to take divergent positions on the proposed G100 meeting, with the African Democratic Congress (ADC) and the Tanimu Turaki-led Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) confirming their participation, while the Labour Party said it would not attend, arguing that it was already in a coalition with the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC).

Speaking during an interview with Symfoni television yesterday, Duke said opposition parties must recognise the realities of incumbency and put aside personal ambitions if they hope to mount a serious challenge against Tinubu in 2027.

“Even if the APC did nothing, right? They’re the party in power. If there’s a problem on that day, the IG of police will not go to any of the contestants. He’ll go to the President. So, everything is skewed in favour of incumbent. Respect that,” he said.

According to him, the opposition would only have the strength to challenge the ruling party if it formed a broad and credible coalition.

“The only way you can seriously charge tackling incumbent is to come together to tackle and to have the force.

“Otherwise, you’ll be factionalised. So, I think when you talk of rigging, we’re rigging it against ourselves because of our ego. We need to come together,” Duke said.

The former governor also cautioned opposition politicians against underestimating Tinubu’s political experience and strength, saying defeating the President would require more than individual political ambitions.

“Bola Tinubu is not an average politician. You don’t go to fight a lion who also has horns,” Duke said.

Explaining his analogy, he said a powerful incumbent could easily overwhelm a fragmented opposition.

“Can you imagine a lion with a horn? Yes, right? It’s already a dangerous animal.

“Then you now give it a horn and you say go and fight it with knife and fork. You’ll be the dinner. So, let’s get real,” he said.

Duke’s comments came against the backdrop of growing consultations among opposition political parties and groups seeking a common strategy ahead of the 2027 election.

The G100 meeting scheduled for Monday in Abuja is expected to provide another platform for discussions on possible cooperation among opposition parties, although participating parties have stressed that the meeting is exploratory and not necessarily focused on adopting a presidential candidate.

Confirming the ADC’s participation, its National Publicity Secretary, Bolaji Abdullahi, described the meeting as a welcome development aimed at strengthening opposition parties.

“There is nothing wrong with the meeting; we will attend the meeting. We in the ADC believe in anything that would strengthen the opposition political parties,” Abdullahi said.

He explained that the meeting would allow opposition parties to identify areas where they could cooperate, particularly in areas such as polling units and collation centres where some parties may lack sufficient agents.

“This is just an exploratory meeting. The meeting is not straight-jacketed to discuss the adoption of a presidential candidate. No, but if in the course of subsequent meetings, it becomes an issue of discussion, it could be discussed,” he said.

However, speaking during an interview on Channels Television, Abdullahi said his party “does not need a coalition to win the election.”

The Turaki-led faction of the PDP also confirmed that it would attend the meeting, saying it would support any legitimate effort aimed at removing the APC from power.

The party’s National Publicity Secretary of the Interim National Working Committee, Ini Emeobong, said, “We will attend and follow up on any legitimate cause to sack the APC. We will be part of it.”

However, the Labour Party said it would not participate in the G100 meeting, insisting that it was already in a political alignment with organised labour through the NLC and TUC.

The party’s spokesman, Kenneth Eluma Asogwa, said the Labour Party did not see the need for another coalition arrangement.

“We will not attend the G100 meeting. We are not part of it. We are already in coalition with the NLC and the TUC,” he said.

Asogwa argued that the Labour Party’s relationship with organised labour gives it an established grassroots structure across the country.

“There is no corner or ward in Nigeria that you will not see any civil servant, either serving or retired. The person is a member of the NLC or TUC and by implication, that person is a member of the Labour Party,” he said.

“So, the Labour Party as a party participating in the 2027 doesn’t meet any further coalition,” he added.