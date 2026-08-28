UNICEF Renovates Three Primary Healthcare Facilities in Katsina

Francis Sardauna in Katsina





The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) has renovated three Primary Health Care (PHC) facilities in Daura, Batagarawa and Funtua Local Government Areas of Katsina State to improve healthcare delivery and accessibility in the state.

The facilities, renovated under the Global Fund, are the Maternal and Child Health Centre (MCHC), Bakiyawa in Batagarawa; Sabon Gari Primary Health Centre in Daura and Dandutse Primary Health Centre in Funtua respectively.

While handing over the renovated Bakiyawa MCHC on Thursday, the Health Manager, UNICEF Field Office Kano, Dr. Serekeberehan Seyoum, called for sustained investment in the healthcare sector in order to tackle health challenges bedeviling women and children.

He urged the Katsina State Government to ensure adequate staffing, regular provision of essential medicines and supplies, routine maintenance and the prompt commencement of quality services at the renovated facilities.

Seyoum stressed that the sustainability of the investment depended on effective management and continued commitment by relevant government authorities and community stakeholders.

He, however, said the completion of the renovated facilities marks an important step towards improving access to essential healthcare services and creating better working conditions for health workers across the benefiting communities.

He explained that the upgraded facilities would contribute significantly in improving healthcare services, particularly for women, children and other vulnerable populations across the three benefiting local government areas of the state.

He said: “Today (Thursday), UNICEF formally hands over these facilities to the Katsina State Primary Health Care Agency, transferring responsibility for their management, utilization, and maintenance.

“We encourage the State Government to ensure adequate staffing, provision of essential supplies, routine maintenance, and the prompt commencement of quality service delivery so that communities can immediately benefit from this investment.

“We thank the Katsina State Government, the State Primary Health Care Agency, Local Government Authorities, community stakeholders, and the Global Fund for their commitment and support. UNICEF remains committed to partnering with the Government of Katsina State to strengthen the health system and improve the well-being of its people.”

Unveiling the Bakiyawa healthcare facility, the acting Executive Secretary of the state Primary Health Care Agency, Dr. Shema’u Kabir, said the state government would provide the necessary equipment required for the facility to resume full operations.

She added that the agency would assess the current needs of the facility and make a formal request to the state government for additional equipment to complement the basic equipment already provided in the facility by the state government.

She further explained that health workers who were providing services at the facility before the renovation would return and continue their duties.

She noted that the state government is currently implementing a programme to revitalise at least one healthcare facility in each of the state’s 361 wards.

She stressed that another health facility in Bakiyawa had already benefited from comprehensive government intervention, including renovation, provision of equipment, a tricycle, an ambulance and human resources for health.

Kabir stated that the newly renovated facility would require further government support as it is an additional facility beyond those already prioritised under the state’s revitalisation programme.