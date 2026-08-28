Ohanaeze Commends Tinubu for Urgent Intervention on Benin–Agbor–Asaba Road

Benjamin Nworie in Abakaliki





The Ohanaeze Ndigbo, has commended President Bola Tinubu for his swift intervention and urgent directive towards addressing the deplorable condition of the Benin–Agbor–Asaba Expressway, a major national transportation corridor that connects the South-South, Southeast, and other parts of Nigeria.

In a statement by the Deputy President General, Okechukwu Isiguzoro, the body acknowledged the hardship experienced by motorists and transport operators arising from prolonged delays, traffic congestion, vehicle damage, and increased travel challenges caused by the condition of the highway.

Isiguzoro called on Nigerians, particularly commuters, transport operators, and residents who rely on the Expressway, to remain calm, patient, and confident as the federal government has taken decisive steps to restore the critical highway to acceptable standards.

Ohanaeze also appreciated the Minister of Works, Senator Dave Umahi, for his prompt response, personal inspection, and practical engagement following President Tinubu’s directive.

He added that the Minister’s on-site assessment of the Benin–Asaba corridor on Tuesday, 25th August 2026, has demonstrated the seriousness, commitment, and urgency being attached to resolving the challenges confronting road users.

“Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide commends President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his swift intervention and urgent directive towards addressing the deplorable condition of the Benin–Agbor–Asaba Expressway, a major national transportation corridor that connects the South-South, Southeast, and other parts of Nigeria.

“The organisation recognises the strategic importance of the road as a vital economic route that supports the movement of people, agricultural produce, industrial goods, and commercial activities across the country.”

“The apex Igbo sociocultural organisation acknowledges the hardship experienced by motorists and transport operators arising from prolonged delays, traffic congestion, vehicle damage, and increased travel challenges caused by the condition of the highway.

“These concerns are genuine and deserve the urgent and responsible attention they are currently receiving from the Federal Government.

“Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide appreciates the Honourable Minister of Works, Senator Dave Umahi, for his prompt response, personal inspection, and practical engagement following President Tinubu’s directive.

“The Minister’s on-site assessment of the Benin–Asaba corridor on Tuesday, 25th August 2026, demonstrates the seriousness, commitment, and urgency being attached to resolving the challenges confronting road users.

“Senator Dave Umahi has continued to distinguish himself as a disciplined, courageous, and performance-driven administrator who places accountability, quality, and timely delivery at the centre of infrastructure development.

“His firm approach to project supervision and his insistence that contractors must meet agreed standards have reassured Nigerians that the Federal Government is determined to achieve lasting solutions.”