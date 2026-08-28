Nwifuru’s Govt Has Impoverished Ebonyi, No Visible Feats in Three Yrs, Odii Alleges

Benjamin Nworie in Abakaliki





Governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for 2027 elections, Chief Ifeanyi Chukwuma Odii, has criticised the present administration in the state, alleging that Governor Francis Nwifuru, has impoverished the people since he assumed office.

Odii, who stated this Wednesday evening while addressing supporters in his Isu Achara community, Onicha Local Government Area of the state, added that nothing was working under the All Progressives Congress (APC) administration in the state.

Odii, who lamented that the state was rated one of the poorest in Nigeria, and described it as alarming, challenged Nwifuru to show the state his achievements since he assumed office for the past three years.

“I know that we are now ready to take our destiny by our hands, I have seen Ebonyi that is very determined about tomorrow, I have seen Ebonyi that is hungry for transformation.

“I have seen Ebonyi that is bringing about hope for the success, I have seen Ebonyi that is bringing about ways to remove poverty in our midst, I have seen Ebonyi that rejected bad governance.

“This is why when I spoke with people few months ago, I told them that it is actually my desire to see Ebonyi working. If I have seen Ebonyi working, I may have concentrated on my business, I may have not be interested about delving into politics.

“But I am a humanist by nature, I am somebody who loves the people, I am someone who is born in making sure changes are made, I am someone who was born to make difference are made.

“And each time we are not accomplishing it, I try to put my money and I have been putting my money over the years. But when my money cannot do it, I decided to put myself. So, today I have put myself and I want Ebonyi to work.

“Our future, our hope is here now. We cannot afford to joke with our destiny going forward. We want good governance, we want our children to have access to good education , we want our primary healthcare to work, we want our peasant farmers to be able to work, we want adequate security, we don’t want communal crisis anymore and it’s only me that can do it.

“When we start campaign, I will be campaigning as a private citizen, what I have done for our people.and my campaign slogan will be “show me what you have done, I will show you what I have done “. If you can do it as a private citizen, I will bow before you and I will surrender and I will allow you to continue.”