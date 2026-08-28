Oborevwori: Delta Has Progressed at 35

• Adeleke: I vow political healing in Osun

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo and Omon-Julius Onabu in Asaba





Delta State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori an his Osun State counterpart, Ademola Adeleke, have spoken on the bstate of the states 35 years after creation, expressing satisfaction with the level of developments.

Oborevwori, who claimed to be impressed with the progress so far recorded since Delta State was created on August 27, 1991, said successive administrations and the people deserved commendation for the enduring peace in the state.

He said that it had been 35 years of remarkable journey, and pledged his administration’s determination to continue on the progressive trajectory towards an even stronger state.

The governor said he would not take the contributions of past administrations for granted, going forward.

“Gratitude for the past must be accompanied by responsibility for the future,” he said.

Speaking at the Government House Chapel, Asaba, during the thanksgiving service to mark the 35th anniversary of the state’s creation, Oborevwori described the event as an opportunity to celebrate Delta State’s achievements, generally take stock and poject on the way forward to building a greater Delta of the future.

Adeleke:I’ll Work Not to Disappoint Osun

Governor Senator Ademola Adeleke of Osun State has promised to commence a political healing process in the state, pledging to unite residents across political divides and govern with equity, fairness and inclusiveness.

The governor also announced the setting up of a Commission of Inquiry into the violence that accompanied the recent governorship election, saying the body would investigate the causes of the violence and recommend measures to prevent a recurrence.

Adeleke made the disclosure in a statewide broadcast to mark the 35th anniversary of the creation of Osun State.

The broadcast came barely two weeks after the August 15 governorship election, which was preceded by months of intense political activities, allegations of violence and intimidation, and heightened tension among supporters of the major political parties.

While reflecting on the recent political experience, Adeleke acknowledged the pains, sacrifices and disruptions suffered by residents, particularly families who lost loved ones and persons who sustained injuries during the period.

The governor expressed sympathy with affected families, assuring them that the sacrifices made by victims would not be allowed to go in vain.

He said the recent experience had underscored the need for the people and political actors to strengthen democracy, respect the rule of law and avoid actions capable of threatening the peace and stability of the state.