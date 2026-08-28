New PENGASSAN Team to Partner NURPC to Unlock 3m Bpd



Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja



The new leadership of the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN), has promised to work closely with the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) to unlock 3 million barrels per day by 2030.

The new President of PENGASSAN, Bosun Olabiyi-Agoro, said this in Abuja yesterday, when he visited the corporate headquarters of the NUPRC, a statement by the NUPRC spokesman, Eniola Akinkuotu, said.

“The President of Nigeria has an ambition which he runs through the CCE which is to make sure that by 2030 we are able to produce 3 million barrels per day. All of us have to work to make that happen. It will be our happiness to make sure that that target is actually attained,” the PENGASSAN President said.

“We can assure you that we are here to collaborate. We will be very reasonable,” he added.

The PENGASSAN President further stated that in as much as the union is open to negotiations, issues bordering on the rights of workers to freely associate and join the union are non-negotiable. He added that issues surrounding contract staffing will be one of the key issues his administration will address.

In her remarks, the Commission Chief Executive, NUPRC, Mrs. Oritsemeyiwa Eyesan, said the President Bola Tinubu-led federal government had been working assiduously to increase production as evidenced by the latest executive order which is targeted at deep offshore investments.

She noted that production had risen from a low of 1.1mmbopd a few years ago to an estimated 1.755mmbopd in 2026.

Eyesan, however, said industrial stability remains critical to hitting higher production targets. She, therefore, sought PENGASSAN’s support.

“As you settle into your new role, be assured that the commission will give you 150 per cent cooperation. In addition to the support we will give you, we want to ask that we work very closely to actualise government objectives.

“We want to grow production from our current level to 3 million barrels in 2030. For gas, we are still doing under 8bcf and we want to grow that to 12bcf by 2030. So, let’s make that happen,” she stated.