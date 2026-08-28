  • Friday, 28th August, 2026

After Five Days in the Captivity of Bandits, Kwara Monarch, Oba Iwedunmoye I, Freed

Nigeria | 4 hours ago

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin 

The traditional ruler of Igbesi community in Isin Local Government Area of Kwara State, Oba Moses Oyinloye Iwedunmoye I, has  reportedly regained his freedom about five days after he was abducted by suspected bandits.

The  release of the royal father by the suspected bandits, according to THISDAY investigations, came barely five days after the monarch was kidnapped when suspected bandits invaded Igbesi community.

The latest attack  happened in Igbesi town which falls within the Kwara South senatorial district of the state despite the recent establishment of Nigeria Army battalion formation in Omu-Aran town in Irepodun local government area of the state.

A family source, who sought anonymity told THISDAY in Ilorin  that the monarch was released by his abductors.

“I want to tell you that, the Kabiyesi Onigbesi of Igbesi Land, Oba Oyinloye  has been released today(Thursday), he said, adding: “No ransom was paid before he was released. True. About two hours ago. No payment of ransom.”

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