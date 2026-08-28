  • Friday, 28th August, 2026

Tension as Suspected Thugs Invade Ondo Assembly Amid Speaker’s Removal Move 

Nigeria | 4 hours ago

Fidelis David in Akure 

Tension heightened at the Ondo State House of Assembly in Akure, yesterday, as suspected hoodlums invaded the legislative complex amid an ongoing move to impeach the Speaker, Olamide Oladiji.

The suspected thugs, according to sources within the Assembly, were allegedly from Ondo township, the Speaker’s constituency.

The men were said to have moved from one office to another within the Assembly complex without any clear purpose, raising concerns among lawmakers and staff and creating tension on the premises.

A staff member, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said the situation was brought under control following the intervention of a member of the Assembly, Olajide Oguntodu, other lawmakers and security agencies.

According to the source, the intervention led to the suspected hoodlums being chased out of the Assembly premises.

The development came against the backdrop of the deepening political crisis in the Assembly over moves to remove Oladiji as Speaker.

The impeachment move has heightened tension among lawmakers, with political interests believed to be playing out within the legislative chamber.

However, details of the alleged impeachment proceedings and the specific reasons behind the move could not be independently verified as of the time of filing this report.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.