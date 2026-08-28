Tension as Suspected Thugs Invade Ondo Assembly Amid Speaker’s Removal Move 

Fidelis David in Akure

Tension heightened at the Ondo State House of Assembly in Akure, yesterday, as suspected hoodlums invaded the legislative complex amid an ongoing move to impeach the Speaker, Olamide Oladiji.

The suspected thugs, according to sources within the Assembly, were allegedly from Ondo township, the Speaker’s constituency.

The men were said to have moved from one office to another within the Assembly complex without any clear purpose, raising concerns among lawmakers and staff and creating tension on the premises.

A staff member, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said the situation was brought under control following the intervention of a member of the Assembly, Olajide Oguntodu, other lawmakers and security agencies.

According to the source, the intervention led to the suspected hoodlums being chased out of the Assembly premises.

The development came against the backdrop of the deepening political crisis in the Assembly over moves to remove Oladiji as Speaker.

The impeachment move has heightened tension among lawmakers, with political interests believed to be playing out within the legislative chamber.

However, details of the alleged impeachment proceedings and the specific reasons behind the move could not be independently verified as of the time of filing this report.