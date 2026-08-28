Katsina Rolls Out Fibre Optic Services to Consumers

Francis Sardauna in Katsina

The Katsina State Government has commenced the rollout of fibre optic services to consumers as part of efforts to expand access to reliable, high-speed internet connectivity and make digital services more accessible and affordable across the state.

The government said digital connectivity was no longer merely a telecommunication, but a critical infrastructure for attracting investment, improving business competitiveness, promoting innovation and creating economic opportunities for citizens.

Speaking at a sensitization workshop on the deployment of fiber optics to consumers held in Katsina Thursday, the Director-General of the Katsina State Investment Promotion Agency (KIPA), Alhaji Ibrahim Tukur-Jikamshi said fibre optics were essential infrastructure needed to attract investment in the state.

With the theme: ‘Creating an Enabling Investment Environment for Fibre Optics Deployment and Connectivity’, the one-day workshop brought together telecommunications companies, internet service providers, regulators, businesses and other stakeholders to develop practical solutions for expanding connectivity.

Tukur-Jikamshi explained the sensitisation workshop was designed to identify investment opportunities along the fibre optic value chain, particularly in expanding last-mile connectivity across the 34 local government areas of the state.

He said the workshop would provide a clearer understanding of investment opportunities and requirements for expanding fibre and broadband services, as well as a practical pathway for connecting more businesses, institutions and homes to existing and future fibre infrastructure.

He assured investors the agency would continue to facilitate investments, coordinate with relevant government institutions and help address obstacles that could discourage viable private sector investments in the state.

Tukur-Jikamshi said: “Katsina State Government has continued to invest in the expansion of fibre optic infrastructure. The challenge before us now is to ensure that this infrastructure translates into actual and affordable connectivity for businesses, institutions and homes.

“That is the essence of today’s engagement. Therefore, we want to better understand the investment opportunities that exist along the fibre value chain and particularly what is required to deepen last mile connectivity across the state.

“The real measure of our progress will not simply be the kilometres of fibre deployed. It will be how many businesses, homes, and institutions that infrastructure ultimately connects and the economic opportunities these connections create in our dear state.”

While encouraging existing operators to highlight commercial, technical and administrative challenges limiting further investment, the KIPA boss urged prospective internet service providers and other investors to understand the regulatory and licensing requirements for entering the market.