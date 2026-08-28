ASUU-PLASU Declares Indefinite Strike as Face-off with University Administration Deepens

Yemi Kosoko in Jos

The Academic Staff Union of Universities, Plateau State University Chapter (ASUU‑PLASU), has shut down academic activities at the institution after declaring a total, comprehensive and indefinite strike over what it described as the failure of the university administration to address six long‑standing demands.

The decision followed the expiration of a 14‑day ultimatum issued to the management on August 11, 2026. After reviewing the administration’s response at its Congress meeting on August 25, the union concluded that none of the issues had been satisfactorily resolved.

In a statement signed by ASUU‑PLASU Chairperson, Dr. Vincent Dung Choji, and Secretary, Comrade Lomka K. Iliya, the union said the administration’s reply contained in a letter dated August 18, did not address the substance of its concerns.

The unresolved demands include the commencement of the Contributory Pension Scheme, full implementation of the 2025 FGN/ASUU Agreement, and payment of arrears effective January 2026.

Others are the provision of safe and secure staff quarters, construction of trenches around the university’s perimeter fence, and an end to alleged intimidation of union leaders.

ASUU‑PLASU is also insisting on the payment of 22 months’ arrears of the 25% and 35% wage award, which it says has remained outstanding despite repeated engagements.

With approval from the National Executive Council (NEC) of ASUU, the Congress resolved to embark on an indefinite strike, directing all members to suspend teaching, research, and other academic activities until further notice.

The union appealed for understanding from members, students, parents, and other stakeholders, stressing that the action became necessary after all avenues for amicable resolution were exhausted.