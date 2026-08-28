Edo @35: Okpebholo Urges Edo Citizens to be United, Committed to Building Stronger State

Felix Omoh-Asun in Benin





Governor Monday Okpebholo of Edo State has urged citizens of the state to remain united and committed to building a stronger and more prosperous state.

The governor, while celebrating Edo people on the occasion of 35 years of the state creation, described the anniversary as “a celebration of unity, resilience and shared progress.”

In a message to residents, the governor reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to accelerating development through the SHINE Agenda, while acknowledging the contributions of past administrations, traditional institutions, the private sector and other stakeholders to the growth of the state.

Reflecting on Edo’s creation on Aug. 27, 1991, from the defunct Bendel State, Okpebholo said the anniversary provided an opportunity to assess the state’s progress, consolidate existing gains and renew the collective commitment to its development.

“Edo’s 35 years represent both an achievement and a responsibility. We inherit a state with deep cultural roots, economic potential and people with proven capacity. Our task is to translate these assets into tangible improvements in the lives of Edo citizens,” he said.

The governor maintained that his administration had strengthened collaboration with security agencies to tackle criminal activities, while prioritising healthcare through the upgrading of facilities and training of health workers, particularly at primary healthcare centres.

He said education remained a major priority of the administration, noting that the government had increased subvention to Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma, and Edo State University, Uzairue, to strengthen the institutions and improve the quality of teaching and learning.

Okpebholo also said the administration had commenced the recruitment of teachers to address manpower gaps in public schools and improve access to quality education across the state.

On infrastructure, the governor stressed that road rehabilitation was ongoing across the state, alongside work on the first flyovers at Ikpoba Hill and Sapele Road in Benin City. He said the administration was also pursuing urban renewal projects to improve major cities and communities across the state.

Okpebholo disclosed that his administration was taking steps to expand power generation and improve electricity supply to support households, businesses and industries.

He specifically cited the 100-megawatt power project at Ologbo and the associated energy infrastructure being developed at the Taihu Industrial Park, saying the projects would strengthen the state’s power capacity and provide a more reliable electricity base for industrial development.

He said the administration’s focus on energy was aimed at reducing the constraints posed by inadequate electricity supply, attracting new investments, supporting existing businesses and creating more jobs for Edo people.

“Reliable energy is critical to industrialisation and economic growth. We will continue to support investments that expand power generation and create the infrastructure required for businesses to thrive in Edo,” he said.

Okpebholo commended Edo people and other stakeholders for their contributions to the state’s development, urging them to sustain their support and cooperation with the government.

“This anniversary is an opportunity for introspection and recommitment. Edo’s future depends on our collective will to do the work — not in slogans, but in concrete action,” he said.