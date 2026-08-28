At Meeting With Seyi Tinubu, Yari Charts Youths Mobilisation Plan Ahead 2027 Polls

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja





The Director-General of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council, Senator Abdul’aziz Yari, yesterday, met son of the president, Seyi Tinubu, to deepen collaboration between the Campaign Council and youth-focused stakeholders ahead of the 2027 general election.

Seyi was accompanied on his visit to Yari in Abuja by the Minister of Youth Development, Ayodele Olawande.

Speaking, Yari noted that if they were going to tell the true story of what this administration has achieved – from infrastructure to the economy to security – the youth who would carry that message furthest, fastest, and most convincingly.

Yari, in a statement by the Media Office of the APC PCC, commended Seyi for his role in fostering youth engagement within the party’s structures.

He expressed optimism that the collaboration would translate into stronger grassroots visibility for the administration’s programmes as the campaign season intensifies.

The director-general noted that Nigeria’s youth population remained the most critical constituency for communicating the achievements of Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda to every corner of the country.

“Young people are not just the future of this country, they are the present. If we are going to tell the true story of what this administration has achieved, from infrastructure to the economy to security, it is our youth who will carry that message furthest, fastest, and most convincingly. They understand the language of today’s Nigeria in a way that no press statement alone ever could.

“My engagement with Seyi Tinubu today was about building bridges. He has consistently demonstrated genuine commitment to youth empowerment, and that is exactly the kind of energy this campaign needs.

“We are not just asking young Nigerians to vote, we are asking them to become ambassadors of the Renewed Hope story in their communities, online and offline,” Yari stated.

Yari further disclosed that the Campaign Council was finalising a nationwide youth outreach framework designed to harness social media, community networks, and grassroots structures to amplify government achievements and counter misinformation.

“Every young Nigerian with a phone and a voice is a potential messenger for this administration’s impact. Our job is to equip them with the facts and the platform to tell that story authentically,” he added.

Yari commended Tinubu for the visit and for his consistent commitment to youth empowerment, describing it as a demonstration of confidence in the Campaign Council’s mandate.