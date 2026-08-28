Ultimum Relaunches Product, Upgraded Pack

Ultimum Limited, a fast-growing beverage manufacturer, has officially announced the relaunch of its 60cl bottle for its flagship soft drink brand, Razzl, reintroducing the upgraded pack to consumers as “Razzl-Boss.”

The relaunch moves the 60cl bottle beyond a routine size extension, positioning it as an unbeatable value-for-money choice that empowers young consumers to be their own boss, celebrate originality, and let their individuality shine.

Offering 20% extra value at N400, Razzl-Boss invites youths to bring Razzl along for the journey, fueling their everyday ambitions while strengthening Razzl’s connection with contemporary Nigerian youth culture.

There are some people you do not need to introduce. The moment they arrive, the room knows. The energy changes. Someone shouts, “Oga Boss!” and suddenly, everyone is smiling.

Head of Marketing, Ultimum Limited, Elizabeth Adesina said, “Razzl 60cl is our way of giving consumers more value without asking them to compromise on the refreshment they enjoy. Consumers get 20% extra value, with our Cola, Orange and Lemon variants offering something for different tastes and moods. Beyond size and flavour, Razzl-Boss represents the confidence, originality and boldness that Razzl stands for. It is about showing up as yourself,

making the most of every moment and having what it takes to Razzl Your World.”