Firms, Providus Bank Deepen Agricultural Investment Platform 

Oluchi Chibuzor

A4S and Natari, have reaffirmed their strategic commitment to Nigeria’s agricultural sector, spanning agricultural technology, food production, agro-processing, farmer productivity, women’s economic empowerment, investment and sustainable wealth creation.

The collaboration according to both firms is strengthened by a strategic relationship with Providus Bank which is coming as A4S relaunched its innovative 4Tree and 4Soil organic products to farmers in the country.

Speaking with journalists in Lagos, Pradithisuphakorn Withisuphakorn who serves on the advisory board of A4S and Natari, said they an agricultural technology and innovation company developing and distributing agricultural solutions including 4Tree and 4Soil.

He said that the opportunity before A4S and Natari in Nigeria is much bigger than the introduction of an agricultural product or the development of individual investment projects.

He noted that they currently support producers across more than 34 African countries and cover more than 19 crops.

Commenting the CEO, Natari, Mr. Ibiam Natari, said agriculture must move from subsistence to a modern wealth-creation

industry.

He explained that their interest is in building productive assets, processing capacity and value chains that generate sustainable economic returns.

The CEO, A4S, Mr. Niti Sawangsap, said their focus remains to help farmers, noting technology has no value if it does not solve a real problem for the person producing the food.

“4Tree is designed around plant productivity, but our objective in Nigeria is to demonstrate its value under Nigerian conditions and measure the results. Nigeria is not a test market for A4S, it is an anchor market,” he said.