Firm Launches Programme to Fast-track Clean Energy Start-ups

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

Off-grid energy impact investment company, All On, has launched the Innovation Ecosystem Development Programme (AO-IEDP), a 12-month initiative designed to accelerate the growth of clean energy start-ups and entrepreneurs in Nigeria.

Speaking at the launch in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, the Chief Executive Officer of All On, Caroline Eboumbou, said the programme was designed to address a critical gap in Nigeria’s clean energy ecosystem by supporting promising ventures at the ideation and prototype development stages.

She disclosed that 10 participating entities would receive venture creation training, technical guidance, mentorship and access to equipment and fabrication facilities to develop and test their solutions.

Eboumbou said: “While access to capital remains important for growing energy businesses, many early-stage ventures require more than funding to turn an idea into a viable solution.

“Innovation does not happen simply because someone has a good idea. It takes the right environment, the right technical support and the opportunity to build, test and learn iteratively in the right conditions.

“With the All On Innovation Ecosystem Development Programme, we are addressing an important gap in the journey of early-stage clean energy ventures by giving entrepreneurs the practical support they need to move their ideas closer to real-world solutions.”

She added that the partnership with GEAPP would help strengthen the pipeline of businesses capable of contributing to Nigeria’s clean energy transition.

Also speaking, the Country Director, Nigeria, Global Energy Alliance for People and Planet, Muhammad Wakil, said ideas could only become viable businesses when entrepreneurs had access to facilities where they could build and test their solutions.