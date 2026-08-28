DOLLY PARTON: A LEGACY FOR THE WORLD

Dolly Parton, country music legend, dies at 80

The passing of American country singer, Dolly Parton, is a loss to the global music industry. To music lovers, Parton was an icon. For decades, her melodious voice and scintillating tunes became the anthem for successive generations from baby boomers to Gen Z. It is this recognition that has sparked a worldwide outpouring of grief over her demise. In the United States, President Donald Trump has ordered flags at half-mast to mourn her. In the rest of the world, there are spontaneous vigils and street concerts in celebration of her legacy.

Renowned for her uncommon creativity, Parton wrote over 3000 songs and recorded about 950 of them. Her most popular songs included, ‘Jolene,’ ‘Coat of many colours’, ‘Here you come again’ and ‘I will always love you’ which became an international hit for the late Whitney Houston, sold 40 million copies worldwide and was the signature tune for the movie, ‘Bodyguard’ where she (Houston) played the leading role. Parton also starred in many movies, including ‘The Best Whorehouse in Texas’, ‘Rhinestone’, ‘Straight Talk’, and ‘Joyful Noise’. On Television, she played Aunt Dolly in ‘Hannah Montana’ (2006–2010), hosted ‘Saturday Night Life’ (1989) and produced and starred in ‘Christmas on the Square’ (a 2021 musical film), for which she won a Primetime Emmy Award.

Throughout her remarkable career, Parton played to multiple audiences across the world, but her personal life was no less remarkable. Though she had no children of her own, she sought to empower children through her global library foundation which at the time of her death had over three million books in libraries across the world. In late 2022, Parton received a $100-million Courage and Civility Award from the founder of Amazon, Jeff Bezos. According to Bezos, the award was given to Parton because of her charity work which focused on improving children’s literacy around the world. A generous giver, Parton’s Dollywood Foundation awarded several educational scholarships and endowment, including a cancer research foundation. Ironically, she reportedly died of complications from a brief encounter with cancer.

Remarkably, unlike many of her colleagues in the entertainment world, Parton stayed out of partisan politics, but she supported worthy public causes like the ‘Black Lives Matter’ campaign. During Trump’s first term, Parton turned down the Presidential Medal of Freedom twice due to her husband’s illness and the ongoing pandemic at the time. She would later turn down the same Honour (for a third time) during the Joe Biden presidency to avoid the appearance of politics. And responding to a 2021 proposal by the Tennessee legislature to erect a statue in her honour, Parton released a statement asking the legislature to remove the bill from consideration. “Given all that is going on in the world, I don’t think putting me on a pedestal is appropriate at this time,” she said.

Born on 19 January 1946, Parton won eleven Grammy Awards and three Emmy Awards, as well as nominations for two Academy Awards, six Golden Globes and a Tony Award. With more than 100 million records sold, Parton was among the best-selling music artists of all time. From a very early age, Parton thrilled the world with her iconic ringing voice and her songwriting skills. She wrote her first song aged six, performed regularly on TV by age 10, made her first recording at 11, and became a professional songwriter at 16. And until her death, Parton was adored not only by Americans but also by millions of people in several countries across the world.

The lasting legacy of Dolly Parton is that she sang in a typically American musical idiom but in the process, she became a cultural ambassador of the world. May her legacy endure.