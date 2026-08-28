Kebbi Police Intensify Crackdown On Bike Theft After Mob Violence In Birnin Kebbi

Onuminya Innocent in Sokoto

The Kebbi State Police Command says its operatives foiled an attempt by an angry mob to lynch two men suspected of motorcycle theft in the Gesse Phase 1 area of Birnin Kebbi on Tuesday. The intervention came as tensions rose over rising cases of motorcycle theft in the state capital.

According to the Command, the suspects were identified as Rufai Salihu and Aliyu Muhammad. They were allegedly set upon by residents who accused them of stealing a motorcycle. By the time police arrived, the two men had already sustained injuries from the attack.

Police operatives moved quickly to rescue the suspects from the mob. The injured men were immediately taken for medical treatment. A Boxer motorcycle was also recovered from them at the scene, the Command stated in a press release signed by the Police Public Relations Officer, SP Bashir Usman.

The situation escalated moments later when members of the mob attempted to attack a Police facility in the area. The Command said reinforcement teams were promptly deployed to the location to prevent further breakdown of law and order.

During the operation to disperse the crowd, police recovered seven additional motorcycles that had been abandoned in the chaos. The motorcycles have been impounded at the Command as exhibits while investigations continue.

SP Usman disclosed that both Rufai Salihu and Aliyu Muhammad are currently assisting the Police with ongoing investigations. The Command said the probe is aimed at establishing their level of involvement in motorcycle theft and identifying other persons connected to the criminal network.

The Commissioner of Police, Kebbi State Command, Umar M. Hadejia, strongly condemned the resort to jungle justice by members of the public. He said taking the law into one’s hands only compounds security challenges rather than solving them.

CP Hadejia also warned residents against attacking Police personnel or facilities. He stressed that anyone found culpable of mob action or assault on security infrastructure will face the full weight of the law.

The Commissioner reiterated the Command’s commitment to protecting lives and property across the state. He noted that the Police will sustain its crackdown on motorcycle theft and other forms of criminality in Birnin Kebbi and other parts of Kebbi.

The Command urged members of the public to report suspicious activities to the nearest Police station instead of resorting to self-help. CP Hadejia said lawful authorities are in place to investigate allegations and ensure offenders are prosecuted.