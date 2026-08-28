Air Chief Unveils Upgraded Runway, Military Apron in Rivers

*Says upgrade will boost air power, national security

Linus Aleke in Abuja

The Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Sunday Kelvin Aneke, has unveiled the newly upgraded runway and military apron in Rivers State, aimed at strengthening the NAF’s operational capability and mission readiness. The Air Chief also noted that the upgrade represents a significant boost to Nigeria’s air power and national security architecture.

Air Marshal Aneke said the upgraded facilities are set to enhance aircraft deployment, turnaround times, maintenance and overall operational efficiency, particularly in support of security operations across the South-South region.

According to a statement by Director of Public Relations and Information, Nigerian Air Force, Air Commodore Ehimen Ejodame, the project underscores the CAS’s drive to strengthen the infrastructure, systems and capabilities required to keep the NAF responsive, agile and mission-ready.

Speaking at the ceremony, Air Marshal Aneke commended Governor Siminalayi Fubara for his active funding and support towards the reconstruction of the airport facilities.

He described the intervention as a commendable example of state-level contribution to national defence, while also acknowledging the State Government’s role in the handover of an AgustaWestland AW139 helicopter to the NAF.

According to the CAS, these tangible investments demonstrate a strong commitment to strengthening security in Rivers State and supporting Nigeria’s broader national security objectives.

The CAS noted that dependable aviation infrastructure is fundamental to effective military operations, stressing that the reconstructed runway and apron would increase operational readiness and expand the number of missions the airport can support.

“The new runway and apron will also increase our readiness, increase the number of missions the airport can support, and make our fleet more effective,” Air Marshal Aneke stated.

He added that the upgraded facilities would enhance surveillance and reconnaissance, facilitate faster aircraft turnaround and enable more rapid deployment in response to Nigeria’s evolving security challenges, including terrorism, insurgency, banditry, piracy, organised crime and illegal bunkering.

Beyond security operations, the enhanced facilities will also strengthen the NAF’s capacity to provide rapid humanitarian assistance and emergency response to Nigerians in times of need. The improved runway and apron will support medical evacuation, search-and-rescue missions, disaster relief and rapid air transport during emergencies such as floods and epidemics, particularly in Rivers State and surrounding areas.

The development therefore reinforces the NAF’s role not only as a critical pillar of national defence, but also as an important national response asset capable of reaching affected communities quickly when lives are at risk.

Air Marshal Aneke also expressed appreciation to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, for his steadfast leadership and continued support for investments in defence infrastructure, equipment procurement and personnel welfare. He equally thanked the Honourable Minister of Defence, the Chief of Defence Staff, the Service Chiefs, and the heads of security and intelligence agencies for their support.

The CAS commended the engineers, contractors, project managers, site supervisors and NAF personnel whose professionalism ensured that the project was completed within the set timeline without disrupting ongoing operations. He also acknowledged the cooperation of the surrounding communities.

The commissioning represents more than the completion of an infrastructure project; it is another concrete demonstration of the NAF’s determination, under Air Marshal Sunday Kelvin Aneke, to build a stronger, more agile and more capable force in the service of Nigeria.

With the enhanced facility now positioned to support security operations, pilot training, logistics, civil-military relations and humanitarian missions, the NAF is better equipped to respond to national challenges and protect the Nigerian people.