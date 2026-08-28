Tinubu To APC Govs: We Must Be United, Ensure Grassroots Mobilisation Ahead Of 2027 Poll

.Progressives govs reaffirm support for President’s re-election

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has stressed the need for unity within the All Progressives Congress (APC) as preparations intensify for the 2027 general election, with the party’s 31 governors expected to take the lead in mobilising support across their respective states.

Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa state, who disclosed this to newsmen after governors under the Progressive Governors’ Forum met with President Tinubu at the State House, Abuja., stated that the President stressed the importance of strengthening the party while ensuring that its political activities remain connected to efforts to reduce poverty and improve the welfare of Nigerians.

According to him, President Tinubu also emphasised national unity and urged the governors to ensure that citizens are carried along in the implementation of government programmes.

“Mr President continues to emphasise the unity of the party, the unity of the country, reduction of poverty in this country and what the governors must do to ensure that we do everything possible to reduce poverty and make sure that we carry everybody along,” Sule said.

On preparations for the election, he said the responsibility for grassroots mobilisation would rest significantly with governors highlighting that electoral contests are decided at the state and local levels.

“The elections are actually at the states and not in Abuja. The governors will take the lead in the campaign at the state level.”

Meanwhile, Governors elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) have reaffirmed their support for President Tinubu’s re-election, pledging to lead the campaign and mobilise support for the President across their respective states.

Chairman of the Progressive Governors’ Forum and Imo State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodinma, told newsmen at the State House, Abuja, said discussions with the President centred on governance and politics, with the governors devoting greater attention to measures aimed at reducing the cost of living and ensuring that Nigerians feel the impact of ongoing economic reforms.

According to him, discussions covered transportation costs, food security, agriculture and measures to improve the welfare of Nigerians, as well as an assessment of areas where the government could strengthen its interventions.

“Governance, which took most of the time, is about how to reduce the cost of living in Nigeria, ease the cost of transportation, food security, agriculture, bring prosperity to the people and ensure that the dividends of the various reforms we have gotten over the years trickle down to the people,” Uzodinma said.

He explained that the President formally briefed the governors on the constitution of the Presidential Election Committee, adding that the governors were in agreement with the President on preparations for the election.

His words: “All the APC governors are solidly behind Mr President. To that extent, governors are expected to deliver their states.”

Uzodinma explained that each governor would identify the peculiar requirements for a successful campaign in their state, noting that responsibility for delivering electoral support at the subnational level would largely rest with the governors.

“The responsibility of delivering the elections lies on the shoulders of the governors at the subnational level. It is a combination of what has happened at the subnational level and the push at the federal level that will yield the result we are looking for.”

He further said the APC governors were united behind President Tinubu’s re-election and would work with the party and its leadership throughout the campaign.

“We are united. We are supporting Mr President’s re-election; we are supporting the success of the election. We will work with our party, the APC, and we will work with other leaders of the party,” Uzodinma said.