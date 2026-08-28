Troops Dismantle ISWAP Camp in Hong, Kill 21 Terrorists

Linus Aleke in Abuja

The Nigerian Army has said troops of the Joint Task Force North-East, Operation Hadin Kai (OPHK), dismantled an Islamic State West African Province (ISWAP) camp in the Kopre Mountain general area of Hong Local Government Area, Adamawa State, as ongoing search-and-rescue operations intensify.

The military said the well-coordinated joint offensive against Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists, conducted by a joint force comprising the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA) Tactical Team and newly inducted troops of 226 Battalion, recently deployed in Sector 4, Adamawa State, under the directive of the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Waidi Shaibu, followed credible intelligence.

According to a statement by the Acting Military Information Officer of the Joint Task Force North-East, Operation Hadin Kai, Captain Mohammed Goni, the coordinated operation resulted in the killing of no fewer than 21 terrorists, while several others escaped with gunshot wounds.

He said: “Navigating the difficult and rugged terrain, the joint force successfully penetrated the terrorists’ enclave and launched a precision strike on the camp in the early hours of August 27, 2026.

“The operation was conducted in furtherance of sustained efforts to locate and rescue victims being held by terrorist elements, including persons abducted from Mussa community in May 2026 and the Lassa schoolchildren abducted in June 2026.

“During the operation, troops successfully closed in on the terrorist camp and engaged the terrorists in two separate encounters. Following fierce engagements, over 21 terrorists were neutralised, while several others escaped with gunshot wounds.

“The joint force subsequently dominated the area, dismantled the entire terrorist camp and destroyed associated logistics infrastructure, thereby further degrading the terrorists’ operational capability within the area.”

Captain Goni said that during the exploitation of the location, several motorcycles, bicycles and jerrycans containing Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), believed to have been used to support terrorist logistics and mobility, were destroyed in situ.

The troops also recovered several AK-47 rifles, AK-47 magazines and a substantial quantity of 7.62mm special ammunition.

He said the successful operation underscored the sustained operational tempo, tactical proficiency, intelligence exploitation capability and combat effectiveness of the joint force.

“It further demonstrates the capacity of troops to project combat power into difficult and restrictive terrain, dismantle terrorist enclaves and deny terrorist elements freedom of action across the Theatre of Operations.

“The Military High Command commends the gallantry, professionalism, resilience and seamless coordination displayed by the ONSA Tactical Team and troops of Operation Hadin Kai during the operation.

“Their decisive action reflects the determination of the Armed Forces and other security stakeholders to relentlessly pursue and degrade terrorist elements wherever they may seek refuge,” the statement said.

The Theatre also reassured the public that ongoing operations would be sustained until all abducted persons are located and rescued, while efforts continue towards restoring lasting peace and security across the North-east.