Group Urges Rivers Women to Obtain PVC, Prepare for Election

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

As electioneering for the 2027 general election kicks off in the country, a political-pressure group in Rivers State, Rivers Women Unite for Sim (RWUS), has called on women in the state to go all out to obtain their permanent voter’s card (PVC) and prepare to participate actively in the polls.

RWUS is a political pressure group loyal to the state Governor, Siminalayi Fubara; however, the group recently declared its support for the Renewed Hope Family and the Rainbow Coalition in the state.

The Convener of the group, Sotonye Toby-Fulton, gave the charge during the monthly prayer meeting of the group held yesterday in Port Harcourt with the theme: ‘Peace Be Still’.

She reminded the women that without PVCs, their participation in the polls will be limited, urging those with temporary cards to go and obtain permanent ones.

“Your PVC is very important. Your PVC is your power to make a difference. They say 99 days of the week for the thief but one day for the owner of the house. Do not be discouraged. Do not be afraid.

“So please, as we worship, as we pray, and as we give thanks, remember: if you don’t have it (PVC), go and get it. This is my permanent voter’s card (PVC). Not the temporary one. If you have done it and you have the temporary one, ensure that you have your permanent one,” she said.

‎Toby-Fulton warned the women against selling their votes before, during and after the electioneering period.

‎”Do not sell it for N500. A lot of things are happening. But we are friends with God. God is not going to come down and cast votes for us. It is in our hands. It is in our power, “she said.

Apparently referring to the political situation in the state, the convener urged the women not to be perturbed, but to remain calm and resilient. “So, if you do not remember anything today, remember this: ‘Peace Be Still’.

“When you are challenged, when you have any kind of worries, tell yourself, call your name, and say, ‘Peace Be Still’, she said.

“Everybody is talking about 2027. God is keeping us alive. 2027 will come and go, but if you do not have this to participate, to make your voices heard and loud, you are nothing. You are nowhere. And as we use it, we pray that God will confirm that which we want in the name of Jesus. May Almighty God bless every one of us, “ she declared.

Aligning with the convener, a leader in the group and former Chairperson of the Federation of International Women Lawyers (FIDA) in Rivers State, Adata Bio-Briggs, said it is expected of every indigene of the state, especially the women, to obtain their PVCs to guarantee their participation in the process and to bring about the needed change they are praying for.

“We’ve been preaching this message for a long time. We must have our PVC. The PVC is what will give you the access that you need, what you need for good governance and every other thing.

“Without that PVC, all these things we’re talking about would be jokes. So, it’s for all of us to come out. Even on the election day, don’t say I have PVC and sit at home. On election day, you come out and exercise your franchise,” she added.

‎Referring to the seeming reluctance of some leaders of the state to fully embrace the peace deal between the Federal Capital Territory Minister, Nyesom Wike, and Governor Fubara, she insisted that peace has returned to the state, and all must abide by it.