Abia at 35: Deputy Speaker Kalu Commends Peace, Security, Democratic Gains, Progress Made So Far

Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Benjamin Okezie Kalu, has congratulated the government and people of Abia state on the 35th anniversary of the State.

It will be recalled that Abia was carved out of the old Imo State on August 27, 1991 by the regime of General Ibrahim Babangida.

In a statement on Thursday, Kalu who represents Bende Federal Constituency of the State commended the government and the people for sustaining peace, strengthening security and deepening their trust in democratic leadership.

He noted that Abia has remained largely peaceful and safe, describing peace and security as critical enablers for development, growth and investment.

The Deputy Speaker also applauded the consistent efforts by successive administrations, military and civilian, to make Abia State better than it was every other year, stressing that the progress achieved so far was possible because of the collective contributions of past and present leaders.

He commended the present administration led by Dr. Alex Otti for prioritizing security and good governance, including the establishment of an Air Force Office in Umuahia, the State capital.

He also applauded the government for promoting bipartisan political collaboration, as demonstrated by the approval of the Certificate of Occupancy (C-of-O) for federal projects and initiatives such as the Industrial Court, the Renewed Hope Housing Projects and the newly approved federal educational institutions in the State realized by the legislative interventions of the Deputy Speaker.

Kalu noted that these developments amongst others expected in the State soon will also attract investment, create jobs, and expand infrastructure, emphasizing that Abia stands to benefit immensely from continued federal-state cooperation.

The Deputy Speaker also lauded the reported ongoing efforts in the payment of pensions and gratuities of workers, describing it as a responsibility the government must continue to uphold to honour those who had served the state meritoriously.

“Abia at 35 is a story of resilience and progress. I commend the governments, present and previous administrations for their efforts aimed at developing our dear state and I urge us to sustain the momentum of peace, unity and service delivery”, he stressed.

Kalu wished all Abians a successful celebration of the 35th anniversary of the State.