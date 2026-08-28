2027: Adeleye’s Organic Goodwill, a Strategic Advantage for Ogun APC

Beyond the excitement that naturally follows party primaries lies a more compelling political question: what makes a former Ogun State Commissioner for Women Affairs, Ms Motunrayo Adijat Adeleye, a formidable contender in Ifo/Ewekoro Federal Constituency? Jonathan Eze writes.

In representative democracies, political parties are often judged not merely by the manifestos they publish but by the calibre of candidates they present before the electorate. Elections are ultimately contests of ideas, competence, credibility and public trust.

It is against this backdrop that the emergence of Hon. Motunrayo Adijat Adeleye, former Ogun State Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development, as the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate for the Ifo/Ewekoro Federal Constituency has attracted considerable political interest across Ogun State.

Her victory at the APC primary election was more than an internal party exercise; it represented an endorsement by party stakeholders who evidently believe she possesses the political capital, administrative experience and grassroots appeal required to retain the constituency for the ruling party. While only the electorate can determine the outcome of the 2027 general election, there is a growing perception among political observers that the APC has positioned itself strongly by presenting a candidate whose profile combines governance experience with broad-based public engagement.

Beyond the excitement that naturally follows party primaries lies a more compelling political question: what makes Motunrayo Adeleye a formidable contender in Ifo/Ewekoro?

A close examination of her political trajectory suggests that her appeal rests not on rhetoric alone, but on a combination of administrative competence, political intelligence, grassroots relationships and an uncommon ability to connect with diverse segments of society.

Politics of Acceptability

Political acceptability is not manufactured overnight. It is cultivated through years of visibility, accessibility, consistency and public engagement. In Nigerian politics, where voters increasingly scrutinise not only party labels but also individual records, candidates who command organic goodwill often enjoy a strategic advantage.

Adeleye appears to have built such goodwill over time. Her years in public office exposed her to the realities of governance while simultaneously expanding her interactions with traditional institutions, community leaders, market associations, faith-based organisations, professional groups and civil society actors. This has contributed to an image of a politician who is neither distant nor inaccessible but one whose political identity is rooted in community engagement.

Her emergence as the APC candidate may therefore be interpreted as recognition of an already existing political acceptance within the constituency rather than the beginning of one.

Grassroots Penetration

One of the enduring realities of Nigerian politics is that elections are rarely won exclusively through media campaigns or elite endorsements. Sustainable political success often depends on deep grassroots structures and enduring personal relationships.

Observers of Ogun politics frequently point to Adeleye’s extensive engagement across communities in Ifo and Ewekoro as one of her defining strengths. Rather than limiting political interaction to campaign seasons, she has maintained visibility among local stakeholders, women associations, youth groups and community organisations.

This sustained engagement has allowed her to cultivate trust that extends beyond partisan politics. It is this kind of grassroots penetration that political strategists often describe as “social capital”, the reservoir of goodwill accumulated through consistent public interaction.

Such capital cannot easily be replicated during election campaigns because it is built patiently over time through presence, empathy and responsiveness.

Exceptional Connection with Women

Perhaps no constituency has responded more positively to Adeleye’s political journey than women.

Her tenure as Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development naturally placed women, families and vulnerable groups at the centre of her public service responsibilities. That experience appears to have strengthened both her credibility and her emotional connection with female constituents.

Across many communities, women increasingly seek leaders who understand not only policy but the practical realities of household economics, healthcare, education, entrepreneurship and social welfare. Adeleye’s political narrative intersects with many of these issues, giving her a unique advantage among women voters.

Yet her appeal extends beyond gender representation. Many supporters regard her emergence as symbolic of the increasing recognition of competent female leadership within Ogun State politics. In an era where conversations about women’s inclusion continue to shape democratic discourse, Adeleye represents what many see as the convergence of competence and representation.

Winning the Confidence of Young People

Youth participation remains one of the defining variables of contemporary Nigerian elections. The demographic reality is unmistakable: young people constitute a significant proportion of the electorate and increasingly influence political narratives.

Adeleye’s engagement with young people has contributed significantly to her political brand. Whether through mentorship, community interaction or youth-focused initiatives during public service, she has cultivated an image of accessibility that resonates with younger generations.

Unlike transactional politics that often emerges close to elections, her interactions with youths have generally reflected a long-term investment in relationship-building. Political analysts frequently observe that young voters are attracted to leaders who communicate with authenticity, demonstrate competence and inspire confidence. Adeleye appears to embody many of these qualities.

Her ability to inspire both established political actors and emerging young leaders could become one of the defining strengths of her campaign.

Charisma Anchored by Substance

Charisma in politics is frequently misunderstood as mere popularity or public speaking ability. In reality, genuine political charisma derives from credibility, confidence, emotional intelligence and authenticity.

Adeleye possesses a calm but commanding public presence that allows her to engage different audiences without unnecessary political theatrics. Her communication style reflects composure rather than confrontation, persuasion rather than provocation.

This measured disposition has earned her respect across different political circles. Rather than relying on inflammatory rhetoric, she projects a leadership style rooted in dialogue, consultation and consensus-building.

Such qualities are particularly valuable in legislative politics, where negotiation, coalition-building and constructive engagement often determine policy outcomes.

Political Sagacity Beyond Electoral Politics

Politics demands far more than popularity. It requires strategic judgement, institutional understanding and the capacity to navigate competing interests without losing public confidence.

Adeleye’s political evolution demonstrates an appreciation for these complexities. Her experience within the executive arm of government has exposed her to policy implementation, budgeting, intergovernmental collaboration and public administration.

This experience could become particularly valuable within the National Assembly, where effective legislation often depends upon practical understanding of how government institutions function.

Political sagacity also manifests in the ability to build relationships across ideological and institutional divides. Throughout her public service career, Adeleye has projected the image of a consensus builder capable of engaging diverse stakeholders while maintaining focus on governance objectives.

Such attributes often distinguish politicians who merely occupy public office from those who leave enduring institutional impact.

Intellectual Capacity and Legislative Promise

Nigeria’s evolving democracy increasingly demands legislators who combine political experience with intellectual depth.

The National Assembly performs functions that extend far beyond constituency projects. It scrutinises executive policies, debates national budgets, strengthens institutions, enacts legislation and exercises constitutional oversight.

These responsibilities require analytical thinking, policy understanding and legislative maturity.

Supporters of Adeleye argue that her administrative experience equips her with perspectives that could enrich parliamentary deliberations. Having participated in governance from the executive perspective, she is likely to appreciate the practical implications of legislation on implementation and service delivery.

Should she be elected, many believe she would enter the Green Chamber not merely as another parliamentarian but as someone capable of making thoughtful and informed contributions to national discourse.

In that sense, the anticipated 11th National Assembly could potentially gain another legislator whose strengths extend beyond politics into governance, administration and public policy.

A Strategic Asset for APC

Political parties ultimately seek candidates capable of expanding electoral support while consolidating existing structures.

From a strategic standpoint, Adeleye appears to satisfy several of these considerations simultaneously.

She enjoys considerable name recognition, she possesses administrative experience, she maintains visible grassroots networks, she resonates strongly with women, she connects effectively with youths, she commands respect within party structures.

Collectively, these attributes position her as one of the APC’s strongest electoral assets in Ogun State.

Although no democratic election should ever be regarded as predetermined, political analysis suggests that her candidacy significantly strengthens the APC’s prospects in the Ifo/Ewekoro Federal Constituency. If the party succeeds in maintaining internal cohesion and effectively mobilising its support base, it could approach the general election from a position of considerable confidence.

Candidate Whose Moment Appears to be here

History often remembers elections not simply for who won, but for the calibre of individuals entrusted with public representation.

As Ogun State gradually moves towards another defining electoral cycle, Adeleye has emerged as one of the state’s most closely watched political figures. Her journey reflects a combination of administrative experience, grassroots credibility, intellectual capacity and strategic political maturity that many observers consider indispensable in contemporary democratic leadership.

Whether measured by her connection with women, her resonance among young people, her calm but effective leadership style or her understanding of governance, Adeleye presents a profile that aligns with the evolving expectations of modern representation.

Ultimately, the verdict rests with the people of Ifo and Ewekoro. Yet, from a political analytical standpoint, the APC appears to have nominated a candidate whose strengths may give the party a significant competitive advantage. Should those strengths translate into electoral success, the 11th National Assembly could gain a legislator whose contributions have the potential to enrich debate, strengthen oversight and advance quality representation, not only for Ifo/Ewekoro, but for Nigeria’s democratic project as a whole.