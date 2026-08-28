Donald Duke: Nigeria Needs Competence, Not Political Loyalty

Sunday Ehigiator

The presidential candidate of the People’s Redemption Party (PRP) in the 2027 general election, Donald Duke, has stressed the importance of competence, integrity, and capacity over political loyalty in addressing Nigeria’s mounting challenges and building strong institutions.

Duke, a former governor of Cross River State, said his administration, if elected, would place competence at the centre of appointments into key government positions, ending what he described as the culture of rewarding political patronage.

The former governor, who served between 1999 and 2007, said his record in public office reflected his commitment to leaving institutions and the state better than he met them.

“My record speaks of my intention to leave a place better than I met it,” Duke said during an interview.

According to him, winning an election should mark the end of politics and the beginning of serious governance, with the president expected to assemble the best team capable of delivering on the country’s development objectives.

“Politics ends after the election. Governance begins with assembling the best hands to move the country forward,” he said.

Duke argued that political supporters and campaign loyalists should not determine who gets appointed into government, stressing that public offices should be occupied by people with the competence and integrity required to deliver results.

“It’s not those who rallied around you during the campaign that should determine the quality of governance. Politics is over; governance is about getting the best team,” the former governor said.

He added that every government appointee should be guided by the responsibility to improve the country rather than serve personal or political interests, adding: “Every appointee must have one creed: leave the country better than you met it.”

The PRP candidate said Nigeria’s current economic and institutional challenges required visionary leadership capable of placing national interest above partisan considerations.

He maintained that strengthening public institutions was essential to restoring citizens’ confidence in government and creating the conditions for sustainable economic development.

Duke also called for comprehensive economic reforms, including a redesign of the country’s financial system to encourage productivity, reduce the cost of borrowing and stimulate private-sector investment.

He criticised high interest rates and rising public debt, while also questioning what he described as misplaced government spending.

The former governor advocated increased investment in electricity, agriculture, healthcare, education and the judiciary, saying these sectors are critical to expanding economic opportunities and improving citizens’ welfare.

He further called for reforms in revenue generation, energy policy, and the justice system.

Duke argued that Nigeria possesses sufficient human and natural resources to achieve rapid development, but said the country could only realise its potential through disciplined leadership, competence, accountability and a commitment to the national interest.