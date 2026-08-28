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YPP, Benyeogor Tackle Kuje Council Chairman over ‘Vote APC or Leave’ Threat

Nigeria | 3 seconds ago

YPP, Benyeogor Tackle Kuje Council Chairman over ‘Vote APC or Leave’ Threat

Alex Enumah in Abuja

The Young Progressive Party (YPP) has condemned the Chairman of Kuje Area Council, Samuel Danjuma Shekwolo, over his alleged threat to residents planning to vote against the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2027 general election.

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) chapter of the YPP, alongside its senatorial candidate, Hon. Blessing Ufedojo Benyeogor, in a statement, said public office holders should uphold the rule of law, respect citizens’ rights, and promote peace, dialogue and democratic values.

While they observed that statements capable of intimidating citizens, political opponents or members of the public are unacceptable, they noted that any such conduct should be addressed through legal and democratic channels.

They, therefore, called on relevant authorities and security agencies to investigate the allegations and ensure the safety and protection of the rights of all citizens.

“As young progressives committed to a better FCT, we will continue to advocate peaceful participation, accountability, responsible leadership and the protection of democratic values,” the statement read in part.

It also urged supporters and members of the public to remain calm, peaceful and law-abiding while the appropriate authorities address the matter.

Shekwolo was seen in a viral video some days back warning residents to either vote for the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2027 general election or relocate from the area.

“I have said in my area council, it’s either you’re doing APC or leave the area council. I am not arguing with you. With confidence, I am saying it. You know why? I cannot have the minister and president doing for us what they are doing, and on the day of election, you now say you want to match me. I will not agree. It is either you are with us, or you are not here,” he was seen saying.

Alex Enumah in Abuja

The Young Progressive Party (YPP) has condemned the Chairman of Kuje Area Council, Samuel Danjuma Shekwolo, over his alleged threat to residents planning to vote against the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2027 general election.

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) chapter of the YPP, alongside its senatorial candidate, Hon. Blessing Ufedojo Benyeogor, in a statement, said public office holders should uphold the rule of law, respect citizens’ rights, and promote peace, dialogue and democratic values.

While they observed that statements capable of intimidating citizens, political opponents or members of the public are unacceptable, they noted that any such conduct should be addressed through legal and democratic channels.

They, therefore, called on relevant authorities and security agencies to investigate the allegations and ensure the safety and protection of the rights of all citizens.

“As young progressives committed to a better FCT, we will continue to advocate peaceful participation, accountability, responsible leadership and the protection of democratic values,” the statement read in part.

It also urged supporters and members of the public to remain calm, peaceful and law-abiding while the appropriate authorities address the matter.

Shekwolo was seen in a viral video some days back warning residents to either vote for the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2027 general election or relocate from the area.

“I have said in my area council, it’s either you’re doing APC or leave the area council. I am not arguing with you. With confidence, I am saying it. You know why? I cannot have the minister and president doing for us what they are doing, and on the day of election, you now say you want to match me. I will not agree. It is either you are with us, or you are not here,” he was seen saying.

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