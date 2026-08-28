Alleged Child Exploitation, Sextortion: EFCC Facilitates Extradition of Two Nigerians to US

Alex Enumah in Abuja

The Lagos Zonal Directorate 2 of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), has facilitated the extradition of two Nigerians; Mudashiru Afeez Olawale and Adebola Festus Adekunle to the United States of America (USA), to face prosecution over alleged sexual extortion of two teenage boys in the U.S.

The alleged criminal act was said to have resulted in the death of the two teenagers.

According to the EFCC, Olawale and Adekunle were identified in separate investigations by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), in sextortion schemes targeting male minors, particularly those between the ages of 13 and 17, leading to the deaths of two minors.

The commission in a statement on Friday, observed that the schemes involved the use of Child Sexual Abuse Material, CSAM, to extort victims for money through various means, including money remitters, gift cards and cryptocurrency.

The anti-graft agency said the FBI investigations linked the activities of the alleged perpetrators to two separate cases involving American minors, who died by suicide after being subjected to online sexual exploitation and extortion.

“In one of the cases, a 13-year-old male victim received a direct message on Instagram from a subject who suggested an exchange of nude photographs. Investigations by the FBI revealed that the subject subsequently threatened to disseminate the minor’s photographs to his Instagram contacts and demanded money from him.

“It was further revealed that communications reportedly continued despite the minor indicating that he intended to take his own life. The FBI subsequently developed actionable intelligence identifying individuals allegedly involved in the scheme and requested the assistance of the EFCC in identifying, investigating and prosecuting the perpetrators under applicable Nigerian laws.

“Following investigations by the Commission, Adekunle was arrested and brought before the Commission”, the statement read in part.

It added that, the FBI similarly sought the extradition of Olawale over a seven-count charge, including “sexual exploitation and attempted sexual exploitation of a minor resulting in death, enticement and attempted enticement of a minor to engage in sexual activity, interstate threatening communications, sexual exploitation and attempted sexual exploitation of a minor, and distribution and attempted distribution of child pornography.”

Spokesperson of the commission, who issued the statement noted that the EFCC consequently initiated extradition proceedings against Olawale at the Federal High Court, Lagos Judicial Division, in Suit No. FHC/L/CS/353/2024, before Justice A. Lewis-Allagoa, following a request by the FBI.

“Although the Judge refused the application during proceedings on June 10, 2024, the ruling was subsequently appealed by the Office of the Attorney-General of the Federation.

“On July 7, 2026, the Court of Appeal, Lagos Division, in Appeal No. CA/LAG/CV/721/2024, set aside the judgment of the Federal High Court, thereby paving the way for Olawale’s extradition to the U.S.

“The extradition of Olawale and Adekunle underscores the continued collaboration between the EFCC and the FBI in tackling transnational financial crimes, particularly internet-enabled crimes involving the exploitation of minors and sextortion”, the statement added.