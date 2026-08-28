Tinubu Mourns NLC General Secretary, Emma Ugboaja

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu has expressed his heartfelt condolences to the Nigerian Labour Congress, its affiliate unions and the legal profession on the passing of the General Secretary of Congress, Comrade Emmanuel Ugboaja.

The President, in a release issued on Friday by his Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, described the departed labour leader as a strong voice of the workers’ movement whose contributions to constructive engagements with government authorities and employers will forever be cherished by all.

His words: “Comrade Ugboaja, who died on Thursday, devoted his professional life to advancing the rights, welfare and dignity of workers. As a veteran trade unionist and a legal practitioner, he brought to the labour movement a rare combination of legal knowledge, strategic insight, administrative competence and an unwavering commitment to justice.

“As General Secretary, he carried enormous responsibility, coordinating the affairs and providing strategic direction for the operations of the labour movement and its affiliate unions at critical moments. He helped to forge a common purpose among workers and their representatives.”

Tinubu acknowledged the late Comrade’s central role in negotiations with government and employers, where his legal training, experience, and understanding of industrial relations were invaluable.

He prayed that God Almighty would especially comfort his family, the labour community, and all who mourn the passing. He urged them to take solace in knowing Comrade Ugboaja lived a life of meaningful service.

“May his soul rest in perfect peace,” the President said.