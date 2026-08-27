Tinubu Swears in Olumuyiwa Enitan As Head Of Civil Service of the Federation 

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu on Thursday administered oath of office on Mr Abel Olumuyiwa Enitan as the new Head of Civil Service of the Federation (HoCSF).

Enitan succeeded Mrs Didi Esther Walson-Jack, who retired after attaining the mandatory retirement age of 60 years.

The brief swearing-in ceremony took place at the State House, Abuja, marking the commencement of Enitan’s tenure as the nation’s Chief Administrative Officer.

Tinubu had on August 19, 2026, named Enitan, the most senior Permanent Secretary, as the new Head of Service.

The president congratulated the new Head of Service and urged him to uphold the highest standards of professionalism, integrity, accountability and efficiency in the Nigerian Civil Service.

The former HoCSF, Mrs Walson-Jack, attended the swearing-in ceremony, along with her husband, Hon. Nimi Walson-Jack. The wife of the new Head of Service, Mrs Olawunmi Ololade Enitan; and the Permanent Secretary, State House, Mr Peter Fashedemi, also attended the ceremony.

The new Federal Civil Service helmsman was born on December 12, 1966. An indigene of Osun State, he holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Banking and Finance from the University of Lagos and a Master’s in Public Policy Analysis from the Nasarawa State University, Keffi.

He joined the Federal Civil Service in 1998 as a Senior Operations Officer at the discontinued Family Economic Advancement Programme (FEAP).

Enitan also served at the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs before his posting to the Office of the Vice-President in the State House, where he served as Chief Administrative Officer and rose to Director between 2010 and 2018.

He was appointed Permanent Secretary in December 2018 and posted to the Federal Civil Service Commission. He later served in the Ministries of Environment, Police Affairs, Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction and Education until his latest appointment as HoCSF.