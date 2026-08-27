Abimbola Craig Hosts New Interview Series ‘Dumb It Down’

Nigerian production company Atlas777Media has launched a new interview series, ‘Dumb It Down: The Clarity Lab,’ hosted by filmmaker, actress and creative producer Abimbola Craig.

The eight-episode debut season brings together professionals from industries including events, fashion, law, film, food, real estate and fintech for unscripted conversations that explore both their careers and personal journeys.

The series will premiere on YouTube and Spotify on August 28, with new episodes released every Friday evening.

Among the first-season guests are Funke Bucknor-Obruthe, founder and CEO of Zapphaire Events; Bukola Bankole, partner at TNP; Ife Durosinmi-Etti, founder and CEO of Herconomy; fashion stylist and creative consultant Tosin Ogundadegbe, known as StyleInfidel; filmmaker Ibidunni Damilola; food content creator and founder of TheKitchenMuse, Bukie Akinmade; Toyosi Adeyemo, founder of The Plush Apartments and The Plush Real Estate; and Dimeji Timothy, country manager at inDrive Nigeria.

According to Craig, the show was conceived to move beyond conventional conversations about professional achievements and explore the decisions, challenges and experiences behind them.

“What drew me to Dumb It Down was the opportunity to have thoughtful, meaningful conversations with the people building and shaping some of Nigeria’s most interesting industries,” she said.

“I wanted us to go beyond the job titles and success stories, to understand their journeys, the decisions they made, the challenges they faced and the thinking behind what they’ve built.”

Craig said the show would also seek to make professional journeys more relatable to younger audiences by showing that success is often built through experiences and choices that are accessible and understandable.

Partner at Atlas777Media, Eseoghene Oyibo, said the series was created to make complex ideas and industries easier for audiences to understand without losing their depth.

“There are so many industries and ideas that shape everyday life, yet we rarely get to understand what really happens behind the scenes,” Oyibo said.

“We want to take the things that seem complicated from the outside, ask the questions people are often too afraid or too busy to ask, and have honest conversations with the people who actually know how these worlds work.”

Craig is known for her role as Tiwalade in the NdaniTV series Skinny Girl in Transit and has production credits on Glamour Girls, The Real Housewives of Lagos, Sugar Rush and A Heart on the Line.

Her work extends beyond acting and filmmaking to creative development, content strategy and original intellectual property development. She also conceptualised and helped establish FirstBank’s digital content platform, BluuvTV, in 2022.