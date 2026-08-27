SunTrust Bank Plans Deeper Technology Investment as It Marks 10th Anniversary

SunTrust Bank Nigeria Limited has marked its 10th anniversary with plans to deepen its investment in technology and strengthen customer service following the successful completion of its recapitalisation programme.

The bank, which commenced commercial banking operations in 2016, said the recapitalisation had strengthened its capacity to pursue strategic opportunities, enhance customer experience and support sustainable growth.

Over the past decade, SunTrust has expanded its retail, business and corporate banking offerings, providing banking solutions to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and corporate customers.

The bank has also expanded its digital banking services as customer preferences increasingly shift towards convenient and technology-driven financial services. Its Non-Interest Banking (NIB) offering provides alternative financing and investment solutions for customers seeking banking services based on non-interest principles.

In a statement marking the anniversary, the bank said the completion of its recapitalisation represented a significant milestone in its growth journey.

“Reaching our tenth anniversary is both a moment of reflection and a platform for the future. The successful recapitalisation has strengthened our foundation and positioned us to continue investing in technology, innovation, people and service excellence,” the bank said.

It added that technology would remain central to its transformation agenda as customer expectations continue to evolve.

According to the bank, it plans to further enhance its digital capabilities, improve service delivery across customer touchpoints and give customers greater flexibility in accessing financial services.

The lender also acknowledged the contributions of its customers, employees, shareholders, regulators, business partners and other stakeholders to its growth over the past decade.

As it begins its second decade of operations, SunTrust said it would focus on building a stronger and more resilient institution driven by innovation, financial strength and customer-centric service.

The bank said its strengthened capital base and strategic direction would enable it to play a greater role in supporting economic growth while improving banking experiences for customers across Nigeria.