Nigeria’s Payments Infrastructure Giant NIBSS Launches Pan-Industry Journal NIBSS Digest

The Nigeria Inter-Bank Settlement System (NIBSS) Plc, Nigeria’s foremost payments infrastructure provider, Thursday announced the publication of the maiden edition of NIBSS Digest, a pan-industry digital publication examining the infrastructure, policy, and innovation shaping the future of financial services in Nigeria, across Africa, and globally.

Centred on the inaugural theme ‘Redefining the Future of Payments,’ the quarterly journal serves as a strategic platform showcasing expert insights, technological advancements, and regulatory perspectives driving the evolution of digital payments.

The publication features contributions from decision-makers across the financial ecosystem, including regulators, commercial banking executives, fintech founders and global payment advocates.

The inaugural issue explores how interoperable, intelligent, and inclusive infrastructure supports sustainable economic growth. Key topics covered include financial inclusion, operational resilience, customer experience, artificial intelligence, digital identity, infrastructure and cross-border integration through initiatives such as Open Banking, APIs, sovereign payment rails, and the National Payment Stack (NPS).

Highlighting the strategic vision behind the initiative, Head, Corporate Communications at NIBSS, Adewunmi Oshilaja, said: “NIBSS Digest was conceived to broaden the conversation around payments shifting the focus from simply moving money to actively moving economies. As payment ecosystems rapidly evolve, establishing a unified platform where regulators, financial institutions, and tech innovators can share actionable insights is vital.”

Commenting on the milestone publication, he added: “This maiden edition captures the ambition of our industry at a defining moment, providing a forward-looking roadmap for a more inclusive, secure, and interconnected financial future. We are immensely grateful to the Board and Executive Management of NIBSS for their unwavering support and vision, as well as the dedicated Editorial Team whose painstaking efforts brought this inaugural issue to fruition.”

Acknowledging key partners across the ecosystem, Adewunmi noted: “Our sincere appreciation also goes to all contributors for sharing their expertise and commitment to building a payments ecosystem that is open enough to innovate, secure enough to trust, and intelligent enough to protect.”

Available starting Thursday, readers can access the magazine completely free on desktop, tablet, and mobile browsers on the official NIBSS website at www.nibss-plc.com.ng/nibssdigest.

Published quarterly, each edition of NIBSS Digest focuses on a core theme addressing critical developments within the payment’s ecosystem. Submissions for the second edition are now open, with NIBSS inviting articles, case studies, and commentary from regulators, financial institutions, fintechs, academia, development partners and technology leaders. Guidelines and submission details for upcoming editions are included within Issue 01, Q3, 2026.

Nigeria Inter-Bank Settlement System Plc (NIBSS) was incorporated in 1993 and is owned by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and all licensed Deposit Money Banks (DMBs) in Nigeria. NIBSS provides key payment infrastructure that facilitates instant clearing and settlement of inter-bank transfers, as well as Know Your Customer (KYC) processes through the Bank Verification Number (BVN) system and point-of-sale payments driving financial inclusion and payment innovation across Nigeria.