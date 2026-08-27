Tinubu, Abdulsalami, Osoba, Others Hail Opadokun at 80, Recall His Many Sacrifices

• President: he spent his 50th birthday in detention over democracy struggle

•Abdulsalami: I released him after over two years in detention

Wale Igbintade





President Bola Tinubu and former Head of State, General Abdulsalami Abubakar, have paid glowing tributes to veteran pro-democracy activist and elder statesman, Chief Ayo Opadokun, as he marked his 80th birthday.

The tributes were contained in separate messages commemorating Opadokun’s decades-long contribution to the struggle for democracy and good governance in Nigeria.

Rather than an elaborate birthday celebration, Opadokun dedicated the milestone to giving thanks to God for His faithfulness throughout his life and for the modest impact he had been enabled to make over the years.

The thanksgiving featured a six-hour praise celebration, themed, “Congregational Hymns and Contemporary Songs,” held yesterday at Ikate Baptist Church, Lagos.

Tinubu, in a tribute, described Opadokun as a renowned pro-democracy activist, elder statesman, lawyer, and leading figure in the struggle for the restoration of democracy in Nigeria.

The president recalled that Opadokun spent his 50th birthday in detention because of his agitation for democracy, describing the experience as a reflection of the sacrifices he made in the struggle against military rule.

Tinubu said the experience prompted him, while serving as governor of Lagos State, to bring people together to celebrate Opadokun’s 60th birthday.

He said Opadokun’s life of sacrifice, courage, and patriotism in the struggle for democracy remained a testament to his character and conviction.

According to the president, from the trenches of the June 12 struggle to national discourse, Opadokun has remained consistent and unwavering in his commitment to good governance, federalism, and the rule of law.

Tinubu also recalled his own participation in the struggle against military dictatorship, stating that the sacrifices made by pro-democracy activists ultimately contributed to the emergence of the Fourth Republic, which had now lasted 27 years.

He described Opadokun as a leading voice and organiser for the National Democratic Coalition (NADECO) and Afenifere during the campaign against military rule.

The president added that Opadokun’s activism exposed him to persecution, detention, and targeted crackdowns by security operatives during the regime of the late General Sani Abacha.

He commended the octogenarian for continuing to serve as a “moral compass” and voice of reason in Nigeria’s political life.

Tinubu also cited Opadokun’s recent books, including “Gun Hegemony”, and his memoir, “The NADECO Story,” as important historical accounts of military interventions and civil-military relations in Nigeria.

In a separate birthday message, Abdulsalami disclosed that Opadokun was among the political detainees released shortly after he assumed office as Head of State following the death of Abacha.

Abdulsalami said one of the early decisions of his administration was the release of political detainees, including Opadokun, who had endured more than two years in detention.

He described the release as part of the developments that marked the beginning of a new chapter in Nigeria’s journey towards democratic restoration.

The former Head of State also recalled meeting Opadokun during his nationwide consultations with political parties, pressure groups, civil society organisations, ethnic nationalities, religious and traditional leaders, professional associations, and other stakeholders as part of the transition programme.

Abdulsalami said NADECO, which he described as the foremost umbrella coalition that championed the struggle for the restoration of democracy, was invited to participate in the consultations.

According to him, it was during those engagements that he met Opadokun personally in his capacity as NADECO’s chief scribe.

He said their relationship subsequently developed on the basis of mutual respect, understanding, and confidence, describing Opadokun as forthright, principled, patriotic, and unwavering in his commitment to Nigeria.

Abdulsalami said despite remaining faithful to the convictions of the democratic movement, Opadokun demonstrated maturity, sincerity, and a willingness to place national interest above personal considerations.

He credited the former NADECO leader with constructive engagement and wise counsel that contributed, within his sphere of influence, to the successful implementation of the transition programme that culminated in the return of democratic governance in 1999.

Former Ogun State Governor, Chief Olusegun Osoba, equally paid tribute to Opadokun, recalling his role, alongside other pro-democracy activists, in the struggle that paved the way for Nigeria’s current democratic dispensation.

Osoba recalled the period of military rule under Abacha, when Opadokun went into hiding following the clampdown on pro-democracy activists.

He said Opadokun was eventually betrayed while in hiding, leading to his arrest and subsequent detention by the military authorities.

Osoba said Opadokun was one of the people, who made significant sacrifices in the struggle for democracy, stressing that his contribution would remain an important part of the country’s political history.

He said whenever the history of Nigeria was written, Opadokun’s name would be “written in gold” because of his sacrifices for democracy.

The former governor praised Opadokun for remaining steadfast despite the personal risks and hardships he endured during the struggle against military rule.

Another former governor of Ogun State and serving senator, Otunba Gbenga Daniel, described Opadokun’s 80th birthday as a celebration of a life devoted to truth, justice, courage, and selfless service.

Daniel praised Opadokun’s contributions as a lawyer, journalist, pro-democracy advocate, and statesman, particularly his role as secretary and principal spokesman of NADECO during the struggle against military dictatorship.

He also described Opadokun as a steadfast ally of the late Chief Obafemi Awolowo, who had consistently championed equity, good governance, and the dignity of citizens.

Daniel said Opadokun’s wisdom, integrity, and principled convictions had continued to enrich the national discourse and strengthen the foundations of Nigeria’s democratic journey.

He commended Opadokun’s leadership within the Offa community in Kwara State, his Christian faith, and his defence of the oppressed.

Born on August 26, 1946, Opadokun has been widely recognised for his role in the pro-democracy movement, particularly during the turbulent years of military rule in the 1990s.