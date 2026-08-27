NSCIA, Northern Senators Tasks Tinubu on Rescue of Borgu Hostages, Four Others Die

Olawale Ajimotokan, Sunday Aborisade in Abuja and Laleye Dipo in Minna





Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) and Northern Senators Forum (NSF) challenged President Bola Tinubu on the rescue of all victims abducted during the August 21 terrorist attack on four communities in Niger State.

They also charged National Security Council and all relevant security agencies to treat the rescue of all the victims, in the four communities of Gbeji (Gidan-Zana), Kpenya, Giyan Gbasu and Dekara in Borgu, where over 30 civilians were killed and scores injured at a congregational prayer, as an urgent national priority.

NSCIA condemned the attack, in a statement by its public affairs officer, Abbas Jimoh, saying it is deeply traumatised by the terror on defenceless communities. It urged the federal government to advance beyond periodical rescue operations.

NSCIA described the invasion of a mosque during Jumu’at prayers and the abduction of more than 60 worshippers as a heinous assault on innocent Nigerians, on the sanctity of worship, and the fundamental right of citizens to practise their faith without fear.

It described the relentless bloodletting and abductions of Muslims in their communities as unacceptable, wondering how many more families would lose their loved ones before the country would resolve that enough was enough.

The council said it was mortified by the latest attack on the Borgu communities. It added that previous raids had forced entire populations to abandon their ancestral homes and seek refuge in other parts of Niger and Kwara states, including Benin Republic.

The statement said, “The NSCIA is equally alarmed that the latest attack occurred barely three weeks after the nation celebrated one of the largest hostage-rescue operations in recent years. On August 5, 2026, Nigerian security forces reportedly rescued 308 abducted persons from the Kainji Lake National Park forest.

“The rescued victims included 163 persons abducted from Woro in Kaiama Local Government Area of Kwara State and 145 persons from communities in Borgu Local Government Area of Niger State, including Kasuwan Daji, Konkonso and Pissa.

“That rescue operation was rightly celebrated as a demonstration of what Nigeria’s security forces can accomplish when adequate resources, intelligence, coordination and political will are brought to bear. But the renewed attacks raise deeply troubling questions about the reversal and sustainability of the gains made.”

Northern Senators Seek Release of Victims

Northern Senators Forum (NSF) condemned the deadly attack on Kpenya Mosque and neighbouring communities in Borgu Local Government Area of Niger State, demanding the immediate and safe release of hundreds of worshippers and residents abducted by the attackers.

The forum also called on the federal government and security agencies to intensify rescue operations and urgently review the security architecture across Niger State and the North-central region to prevent further attacks.

Chairman of NSF, Senator Abdulaziz Musa Yar’Adua, made the demand in a statement in Abuja, following the attack on Kpenya Mosque and the villages of Gidan-Zana and Kpenya in Dekara District of Borgu Local Government Area on August 21.

Yar’Adua described the assault as barbaric and a direct attack on innocent worshippers and vulnerable rural communities, expressing deep concern over reports that hundreds of people were abducted while others were killed.

He commiserated with the government and people of Niger State, particularly families of those kidnapped or killed in the attack.

“This barbaric act has left us deeply shocked and saddened,” the senator said, praying for the repose of the souls of those killed and strength for their families to bear the loss.

Bandits Kill Niger Village Head, 3 Others

The village head of Galla in the Borgu Emirate of Niger State and three others have been killed by suspected bandits

The village head, believed to be related to Minister of State for Agriculture, Dr. Sabi Abdullahi, was said to have been attacked in his palace by the gunmen

In an attempt to escape from the attackers, the village head was said to have been macheted while his security men, who attempted to come to his aid suffered similar fate

Sources close to the palace also disclosed that the bandits abducted some members of the family of the deceased and took them to unknown a destination.

According to the source, the attack on the palace was because the deceased traditional ruler asked the bandits not to come near his domain.