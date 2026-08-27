Tinubu, Akpabio, Sanwo-Olu, NGE Mourn Eagle Online Publisher, Dotun Oladipo

Deji Elumoye and Sunday Aborisade in Abuja





President Bola Tinubu has expressed deep sadness over the sudden death of former Political Editor of Punch Newspaper and Publisher of The Eagle Online, Mr Dotun Oladipo, 56, describing his death as a painful loss to Nigeria’s media industry and the nation at large.

Tinubu, in a release by his Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, acknowledged the deceased’s contributions to journalism, particularly his years of dedicated service in political reporting and his commitment to providing Nigerians with credible information through both traditional and digital media platforms.

According to Tinubu, Oladipo’s professional career reflected the important role journalists play in strengthening democracy by informing citizens, holding public officials accountable, and providing platforms for robust public discourse.

He recalled the deceased’s passion for his profession and his contributions to the growth of digital journalism through The Eagle Online, which he founded after his remarkable career at Punch Newspaper.

Tinubu stated, “Dotun Oladipo’s death at the age of 56 is a painful loss to the Nigerian media community and to our nation. He was a committed journalist who devoted significant years of his life to informing the public and contributing to the development of our democracy.

“His contributions to political journalism and the digital media space will not be forgotten. I extend my heartfelt condolences to his family, colleagues in GOCOP and friends.

“I pray that Almighty God will grant him eternal rest and give his loved ones the strength to bear this irreparable loss.”

Akpabio: Nigeria Lost a Courageous Voice

President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, mourned the death of veteran journalist and publisher of The Eagle Online, Dotun Oladipo, describing his passing as a profound loss to Nigeria’s media industry and democratic development.

Akpabio, in a condolence message by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Hon. Eseme Eyiboh, described Oladipo as a courageous, principled, and dedicated journalist who devoted his career to truth, responsible journalism, and the advancement of society.

The senate president said Oladipo made significant contributions to public discourse and the growth of online journalism in Nigeria, stressing that his commitment to professional excellence, integrity, and the public interest had left an enduring mark on the media industry.

He commiserated with the deceased’s family, friends, colleagues, and professional associates, particularly members of Guild of Corporate Online Publishers (GOCOP), where Oladipo served as Emeritus President.

Akpabio said, “Dotun Oladipo was a courageous, principled and dedicated journalist, who devoted a significant part of his life to the pursuit of truth, responsible journalism and the advancement of society.

“His sudden passing is a profound loss to his family, the journalism profession and Nigeria as a whole. His immense contributions to the development of online journalism, as well as his commitment to professional excellence, integrity and public interest, will remain indelible.”

Sanwo-Olu: It’s Shocking, Heart-breaking

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, expressed grief over the passing of Publisher of The Eagle Online, Mr. Dotun Oladipo.

Sanwo-Olu described Oladipo’s death as shocking, painful, and heart-breaking.

He extended his condolences to the deceased journalist’s immediate and extended families, the management and staff of Premium Eagle Media Limited, publishers of The Eagle Online, following the sudden death of the organisation’s Managing Editor and Chief Executive Officer.

The governor also sent a message of condolence to Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Guild of Corporate Online Publishers (GOCOP), and Nigeria Guild of Editors (NGE) on the loss of Oladipo, whom he described as a cerebral and prolific writer.

Sanwo-Olu, in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr. Gboyega Akosile, stated that although the death of Oladipo, the immediate past President of GOCOP, was a rude shock to his family, friends, colleagues, and associates, they should accept it as the will of God.

He stated, “The death of one of Nigeria’s prolific journalists, writers and media entrepreneurs, Mr. Dotun Oladipo, is a significant loss to the media industry and Nigeria, as well as his family and friends.

“He will be sorely missed. He made numerous positive impacts in his lifetime, contributing meaningfully to the growth and development of journalism, especially with his pioneering work in online journalism in Nigeria.

“Dotun’s sudden death is shocking and painful, but we should find solace in the modest achievements of the late Publisher. Death is inevitable, as we all will die.”

Sanwo-Olu said, “Our purpose in life is not to live forever, but to create something that will outlive us, bearing in mind that it is not the length of life that matters, but the depth of life.

“Dotun Oladipo led an exemplary life. He was a dutiful husband and a good father to his children. Most importantly, he touched countless lives through his profession as a journalist, rising to become Publisher, Managing Editor, and Chief Executive Officer of a media organisation.

“I have met Dotun personally during some of my media interactions with journalists. He was brilliant, calm and always presented his case in a very interesting and professional manner. I remember his presentation of the Guild of Corporate Online Publishers’ case about three years ago. You can’t but listen to him.

“On behalf of my family and the Lagos State Government, I extend my sympathies to the Oladipo family and the media industry over the loss of this veteran and accomplished journalist. I also offer my condolences to his friends, colleagues, and journalists across Nigeria. May God grant them the strength to bear this irreplaceable loss.”

NGE: It’s Painful Exit of a Gentleman

Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE) described the death of Oladipo as the exit of a gentleman, distinguished journalist, former newspaper editor, and publisher of The Eagle Online.

In a statement by its President, Eze Anaba, and General Secretary, Onuoha Ukeh, NGE wrote, “In a career spanning several decades, Dr. Oladipo distinguished himself through professionalism, courage, intellectual depth and an unwavering commitment to the principles of journalism and nation building.

“His contributions to journalism and the media industry left an enduring mark. As a former publisher of an online publication, he was deeply committed to the growth and development of the Nigerian media and the digital landscape.

“He was a committed member of the NGE, whose contributions added impetus to the growth of the elite media professional body.

“His membership of NGE reflected his strong belief in professional solidarity and the importance of promoting ethical, credible and responsible journalism.”

NGE added, “Dr. Oladipo was not merely a media practitioner but also a respected colleague, mentor and contributor to the continuing evolution of the Nigerian media landscape.

“His death is a great loss to his family, colleagues, the journalism profession and the wider media community. He leaves behind a legacy of hard work, professional excellence, courage and service that will continue to inspire those who knew and worked with him.

“We extend our heartfelt condolences to his immediate family, colleagues, friends and associates. At this difficult moment, our thoughts and prayers are with his family.”