‘Rising Transport Costs Push Businesses Towards Smarter Delivery Models’ 

Nigeria’s rising transport costs are putting fresh pressure on businesses that depend on frequent deliveries, forcing merchants to look beyond traditional delivery models for ways to control fulfillment costs, ChamsAccess, a Nigerian technology company has said.

Statistics from the National Bureau of Statistics had indicated that the average fare for bus journeys within Nigerian cities rose to N1,431.25 in May 2026, up 38.63 per cent from N1,032.46 a year earlier.

According to the statistics, average Okada fares rose even faster, increasing 52.45 per cent year-on-year to N1,072.51.

The increases add another cost to an already challenging operating environment for small businesses, particularly online merchants who fulfill orders one delivery at a time. Higher transport and fuel costs mean more money spent moving products, with the expense often passed on to consumers through delivery charges or higher product prices.

To address the rising cost, ChamsAccess has introduced MarketRide, a digital commerce and delivery platform designed to bring consumers, merchants and riders into one ecosystem. The platform combines MarketRide User for consumers, MarketRide Merchant for businesses and MarketRide Go for logistics.

MarketRide Go uses a multi-order delivery model, allowing riders to fulfil several orders within the same area during a single trip.

According to ChamsAccess, the model will reduce unnecessary mileage and fuel consumption while giving riders opportunities to earn more from each trip. The platform also includes GPS tracking, OTP-based delivery verification, rider training, branded equipment and prompt payment settlement.

ChamsAccess Chief Executive Officer, Olayemi Odufeso, said: “We built MarketRide to close the gap between ambitious entrepreneurs, and consumers ready to embrace digital commerce. This is not just for Lagos, but for every urban centre where inefficient logistics is holding back economic growth.”