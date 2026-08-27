LSSTF Confirms Rowe Park’s Readiness for National Intermediate Games 

Rowe Park Sports Centre in Yaba is back in the spotlight as its Indoor Sports Hall and squash courts unveil a striking new look.

The Lagos State Sports Trust Fund (LSSTF) has confirmed rapid progress on the renovation, just weeks before the maiden National Intermediate Games scheduled for October 1 to 15, 2026.

Commissioned less than two weeks ago to Messrs Intemol Consult Limited, the project has raced ahead under the leadership of LSSTF Chairman Wahid Oshodi.

With only finishing touches left, the facilities are on track to be delivered well before the Games.

LSSTF Executive Secretary, Olaposi Agunbiade, after touring the site yesterday, expressed excitement at the pace of work.

“I am more than impressed. With the speed and quality I’ve seen, I’m confident Rowe Park will be ready by mid-September — ahead of schedule. This is achievable, and I commend the contractor for its dedication,” he said.

Agunbiade also applauded Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu for the timely release of funds, emphasizing Lagos State’s unwavering commitment to sports development.

He urged donors to support future projects that will further strengthen the state’s sporting infrastructure.

Arc. Niyi Lawal, representing Intemol Consult Limited, described the renovation as a challenge embraced with determination.

“We initially quoted three months, but accepted the six-week target. Our engineers have been working day and night, even redeploying staff from Abuja, to meet the deadline.

“By the third week of September, the Indoor Hall and squash courts will be fully operational,” Lawal assured stakeholders.

The revival of Rowe Park is more than a facelift — it is a milestone in Lagos State’s drive to provide athletes with world-class venues.

As the countdown to the 1st National Intermediate Games begins, the newly renovated facilities stand ready to host competitions and inspire the next generation of sporting talent.