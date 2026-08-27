  • Thursday, 27th August, 2026

Rep Member, Nwogu, Pays Condolence Visit to NNL Boss

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Federal lawmaker, Hon Matthew Nwogu on Tuesday paid a condolence visit to the Chairman of Nigeria National League (NNL), George Aluo, over the death of the mother of the second-tier league boss.

Aluo lost his mother, Ezinne Bernadette Aluo, on July 11.

Nwogu who represents Aboh Mbaise/ Ngor Okpala in the green chamber of the National Assembly during the visit admonished the Aluo family to take heart over the demise of their matriarch.

Nwogu noted that Mama Bena as she was fondly called lived a fulfilled life and left behind responsible children who are doing well in their various fields and contributing to the development of the nation.

“Mama was a devout Catholic who with her late husband raised children who Umuohiagu, Ngor Okpala and the entire country are proud of. We have lost a great woman and may God accept her gentle soul,” Nwogu stated.

Nwogu stressed that he is particularly proud of the great job the NNL chairman is doing with the nation’s second tier league.

“I have been following what you are doing as chairman of NNL and I am proud that it is a worthy son of Umuohiagu, Ngor Okpala that has turned the league around.”

Responding Aluo thanked Dr Nwogu for finding time to visit him especially during this busy political season.

Aluo was also full of praise for the lawmaker for identifying and rendering financial support and empowering indigent members of the Umuohiagu autonomous community.

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