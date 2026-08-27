Judo Stakeholders Pass Vote of Confidence on NJF President, Musa Oshodi

Stakeholders in Nigerian Judo have unanimously passed a vote of confidence on the President of the Nigeria Judo Federation, Dr. Musa Oshodi, citing his visionary leadership and the historic bronze medal won by the country at the last Commonwealth Games in Glasgow.

In separate letters released on August 26, 2026, the Nigeria Judo Coaches Association, the Referees Association, and the Athletes’ Representative all pledged unflinching support for Dr. Oshodi’s administration.

The Coaches Association, in a letter signed by its President, Coach Oluwatoyin Emmanuel Ojo, said the federation has “continued to grow and gain prominence both nationally and internationally” under Dr. Oshodi’s stewardship. The body also congratulated the NJF on Miss Enku Ekuta’s bronze medal feat, describing it as “a testament to the good work your administration is doing to develop the sport.”

The Referees Association, led by Chairman Mr. Godspower Geoffrey, noted that the Glasgow medal ended Nigeria’s 24-year medal drought in Judo at the Commonwealth Games. “This landmark accomplishment is a testament to Dr. Oshodi’s strategic reforms, athlete-centered policies, and dedication to repositioning Nigerian Judo on the global stage,” the statement read. The referees further reaffirmed “our unalloyed support” and expressed confidence that the federation “will attain even greater heights.”

Speaking on behalf of athletes nationwide, Athletes’ Representative Franca Audu pledged the judokas’ loyalty to the president. “Mr President sir, please be assured that you have the support of the Nigerian Judo athletes now and always… Together, we shall move Judo further forward in Nigeria again from the recent feat attained at the Glasgow Games by the grace of God,” she stated.

With the endorsements, stakeholders said they remain committed to working with the NJF board to make Judo one of the leading sports in Nigeria, while urging sustained investment in programmes that will improve performance from local to international level.