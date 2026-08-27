Waidi Akanni, Members of Lagos LLC Hail Bashir Are over Health Insurance for Ex-footballers

Convener of the Lagos Legends Club (LLC), Engr Waidi Akanni has expressed his appreciation to the Chairman of the Lagos Lottery Board, Mr Bashir Are, for facilitating the health insurance cover for over 100 former Nigerian footballers who are members of the LLC.

Speaking at the weekend, Akanni stressed that the medical insurance package has become a big relief for most of the ex-internationals, majority of who are finding it difficult to pay bills in hospitals.

“The Chairman of the Lagos Lottery Board, Mr Bashir Are needed to be commended for giving succor to most of our ex internationals who are finding it difficult to meet up with hospital bills,” began Akanni.

He stressed that with the HMO facilitated for over 100 players was a long-anticipated prayer.

“You can see from the faces of most of our members present at the flag off of the HMO. They were so happy that they will not be bothered by where the next cash to pay for medical conditions will come from. It was a welcome relief for our LLC members,” the Akanni, a former Lagos FA Chairman emphasised.

Another member of the LLC, Monday Kanu described the gesture as a

“comprehensive, no-holds-barred medical insurance package, a feat entirely unprecedented within the football ecosystem and thus profoundly commendable.”

He poured encomium on Akanni for making the HMO possible. “Our club’s visionary Convener, Engr. Waidi Akanni, ex international and former Chairman of Lagos State Football Association (LSFA), made this possible. We thank him immensely.”

Kanu was particularly excited by the happiness that the HMO has generated amongst the ex footballers. “To gaze upon these titans, who have individually excelled on the playing fields and professional pinnacles, yet standing in collective awe of this singular gesture, was to witness the very essence of brotherhood.

“The profound tranquility cascading over the assembly here is nothing short of revolutionary; for 365 unbroken days, the specter of medical uncertainty has been vanquished, replaced by the majestic canopy of guaranteed wellness and premium healthcare access, is something to be happy about,” concludes Kanu.