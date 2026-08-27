MESSAGING AND 2027 ELECTION CAMPAIGNS

The Nigerian political class must prioritise beneficial, people-centred interactions at this period, writes MONDAY PHILIPS EKPE

Should we pretend that political parties in the country have only just begun their electioneering campaigns in preparation for next year’s general polls, in line with the official timetable? Of course not! August 19 was fixed to usher in direct, vote-prospecting exercises between those seeking elective offices and the various electorates. It’s among the variables that ensure the much-touted level-playing field. Like in athletics where runners proceed from designated spots and wait for the whistle before hitting the tracks. No competition can claim equity and fairness without this simplest of requirements.

Sadly, however, the Nigerian polity is not a stranger to practices that are strange to polished democratic norms. Many functionaries of the major parties went into action before that time to canvass votes, directly or otherwise. The easiest thing to do is blame the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for not rising up to its duty of monitoring the processes. But doing so without factoring in its own institutional handicaps would be unfair. At any rate, its capacity to keep track of the activities of politicians has now been further weakened by today’s expanded and liberalised mass communication channels. The orthodox media, far more restricted and easier to monitor, can now be readily side-lined in preference for their social counterparts and still gain access to sizable portions of the population. Policing the virtual space can indeed be daunting. Let’s leave sanitising the political climate for another day.

But what can’t wait is a look at the messages that are churned out by those pushing and scheming to occupy leadership seats across the land. It’s bad enough that not much premium is placed on the academic qualifications of the prospective candidates – from local government councillor to president. An attempt at – not necessarily excellence in – school certificate or its equivalent is all that’s needed to clinch any of the offices. One day, someone will research into the likelihood of the low self-esteem of either the framers of the constitution or the successive national parliaments that haven’t amended that clause. Or, worse still, the country as a whole. Not suggesting here, though, that degrees and diplomas should be the prime requisite credentials for governance. Only that, as a nation, we’ve ignored for too long the critical aspect of communicating the right messages effectively to citizens, something that entails a sound intellect.

This situation has cost the country dearly. Persons without a clear compass on how to govern have found their way into government positions. Buccaneers and barracudas who never established meaningful connections with the people they claim to serve have assumed responsibilities all the same, with dire consequences. Even though holding political office holders accountable for their actions and inactions isn’t a forte of the Nigerian masses, that laxity has been further aggravated by the inadequacy or absence of well-defined propositions and promises of intending public office seekers. Trust the largely opportunistic political class. What they lack or refuse to do in terms of constructive oral or written engagements with their constituents, they compensate by handing out indomie, rice, bread, N2000 and such stuff. Studies on the perpetuation of penury in Nigeria must include these festivals of humiliation.

Just in case our politicians need this warning, Nigerians may not always be taken for granted. The picture at the moment isn’t encouraging, we know. The twin monsters of poverty and hunger have substantially undermined the ability of the average citizen to think beyond his/her visceral wants. The ever-increasing volume of multi-dimensionally challenged citizenry has continued to ensure they often take the accustomed paths of disillusionment, docility and resignation. The future then becomes blurred and dark with no immediate signs of illumination and grit, not to mention collective agitation and victory. And, like manic predators, the political overlords pounce on and plunder the commonwealth without much thoughts for the present and later generations.

That may not last forever! The result of the recent governorship poll in Osun State is a clear pointer. It was, no doubt, a rare display of people-power. Majority of the indigenes stood behind their embattled governor who held the Accord Party ticket. Some stalwarts of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) have tried to twist the narrative by attributing the win to President Bola Tinubu’s magnanimity. That’s far from true. The Osun experience followed the other examples in Nigeria’s political history when the people stood their ground to enforce their will against the odds. It is their failure to do so at some other critical points that is mainly responsible for emboldening the men and women at the helms of affairs, many of whom lack empathy, communality and competence.

Messaging. Developing and communicating appropriate messages stem from, in part, genuine respect for target audiences. Do Nigerian people deserve to be courted and persuaded? Does their endorsement count? What’s even the worth of their votes? We saw in the last presidential election when a simple glitch, whatever that means, rendered the franchise of millions of voters redundant. Isn’t it then cheaper to take that route and trash the people’s wishes and preferences?

There’re indications that there aren’t easy answers to those questions anymore. Tides do turn in social perceptions and acceptability. And quickly too. Often, the bottom-line is the power to convince. Yes, our institutions do not look capable of withstanding the vagaries of this period, especially devious manipulations by desperate politicians. And the voting populace does not seem to possess the resolve required to defend this democracy. Yet, it may not be taken for a ride much longer.

Vote canvassers should, therefore, roll up their sleeves and get down to work. Step away from monotony. Marshal their selling points. Avoid ad hominem and invectives, for, Nigerians have since come to a sad conclusion that most politicians are the same – only hustling for power. So, do less to attack the integrity of your opponents. Focus on how the country’s well-known mountains can be made low or eliminated.

At present, Tinubu’s achievements are primarily in the macro bracket. Most of his compatriots just can’t relate them to their own daily existence, unfortunately. The promise of a brighter tomorrow without ready, relatable anchors can be truly tormenting. As for the opposition, Tinubu-loathing alone won’t resonate with the people. In a fatalistic sense, many of them have settled with having underperforming leaders, sadly. Taking them out of that pitiable state should be the mission of our political elite. This is where pragmatic, people-oriented communication comes in.

Dr Ekpe is a member of THISDAY Editorial Board

X: @monday_ekpe2