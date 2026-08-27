Elite Pro Brings Global Career Conversation to Nigerian Women

After making its mark in London, the Elite Pro Summit is coming home to Lagos, bringing together ambitious women in the corporate sector for a day-long conversation on how to build careers that do not merely rise, but endure.

Organised by Visible Strengths Co., the inaugural Lagos edition of the summit will hold October in Lagos.

The summit, designed for women in the early to mid-stages of their corporate careers, will focus on the theme “Built to Last”—a theme that challenges the conventional approach to career advancement by asking women to look beyond promotion, visibility and professional performance to the often-overlooked foundations required to sustain long-term success.

The event will be led by Mary Mosope Adeyemi, a Nigerian-born, International Coaching Federation (ICF) accredited career coach who spent 16 years in investment banking with Goldman Sachs, Bank of America and Deutsche Bank before founding Visible Strengths Co. Her professional experience across international financial institutions and career development gives the summit a distinctive blend of corporate experience, leadership insight and practical career strategy.

Explaining the decision to bring the summit to Lagos, Adeyemi said the Nigerian edition represents a homecoming as much as it does an expansion of the platform.=

“I built this in London, but Lagos is home, and the women here have always been on my mind. Nigerian women in corporate are some of the most capable I have ever worked with, and too many are rising on talent alone and wondering why it does not hold. This is the room I wish I had walked into earlier in my own career, and I am bringing it home.”